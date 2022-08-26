Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes.

The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers.

Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary Services of Madison provided the staff for the event.

“(There is) certainly a large population of homeless (people) who have pets and a large population of people that are potentially close to being homeless that have pets that unfortunately are not able to get care do to transportation issues or financial constraints, so we want to be able to provide those services for them,” veterinarian Linda Teeter said.

The plan is to hold the event monthly. Organizers are looking for more partners to make that happen.

Additional clinics are planned for Sept. 23 and Oct. 21.

