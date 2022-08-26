Father of Atlanta woman who died by suicide encourages everyone to ‘help at least one person’

ATLANTA — Savannah Sheats, 26, was found dead on Aug. 18 two days after family members reported that she had vanished from her Buckhead condo.

She was found inside a car on Springer Street and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Atlanta police said her death was consistent with a suicide.

Her father, David Sheats, wrote an emotional tribute to his daughter this week on Instagram, acknowledging how his daughter died and encouraging communities to look out for each other.

“With a young child, a skinned knee is one thing. A hug and a band aid will normally cure the tears,” Sheats wrote. “As that child becomes a young lady, the task becomes more difficult. There are no cuts, bruises, or bumps you can make better. The pain is internal.”

Sheats went on to describe his daughter as a social butterfly and an overachiever who loved her family, gardening, animals, barre, running, dancing, singing, and life.

“As a Dad and a parent, I’ve learned a difficult lesson,” Sheats wrote. “When your child or anyone reaches out for help, take it seriously. I knew there were issues, but I could have done more. COVID I believe has ratcheted up folks’ feeling disconnected, depressed or anxious. Help at least one person. Do it today, don’t wait.”

Sheats then encouraged the Atlanta community to be there for each other and thanks everyone involved in the search for his daughter.

“I love you forever, Savannah!” Sheats wrote. “Godspeed. Heaven will have the prettiest flowers ever, now that you’re there.”

©2022 Cox Media Group