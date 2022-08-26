Read full article on original website
5 Top Dividend Stocks to Invest in Now
Dividends are payouts from companies that share their profits with their investors. They offer a regular source of income that can increase over time. This makes them particularly attractive for long-term investments. Even a small dividend yield can result in impressive returns after many years. Dividends can offer protection against market volatility, which is another reason that investors include these stocks in their portfolios.
3 Dividend Kings Analyst are Rating as a Strong Buy
Join Ari Gutman today as he breaks down 3 dividend stocks apart of the elite group of the dividend kings. These dividend stocks have been paying shareholders dividends for over 50 consecutive years and increasing their yields year over year.
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield
The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again.
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential
There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession.
BAC, USB, WFC: Boost for Bank Stocks as Interest Rates Rise
Improving U.S. economic outlook and a rising interest rate environment are paving the way for banking stocks to perform well. Also, the sell-offs have created a buying opportunity for the long term despite the hiccup of a potential recession. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and Wells Fargo...
Two British media stocks picked for steady dividend income
These two stocks are household names in Britain – but how do their dividends stack up?. Picking the right dividend stocks could help the investor earn a higher income than savings or bonds – using the TipRanks Stock Screener Tool, we picked up two very famous stocks from Britain’s media landscape which offer the potential of high dividend income.
Analysts Pound the Table on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; See Over 70% Upside Potential
What are we to make of the financial markets right now? The currents have been pushing and pulling every which way, making it difficult to chart a course toward investment profits. Inflation remains stubbornly high and the Federal Reserve is moving quickly to raise interest rates and tighten monetary policy in response; all of that tends to push down on the markets, by weakening the dollar and making credit more expensive.
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished today’s trading session in the red as investors weigh the Fed’s decision to keep raising interest rates. As a result, markets are expected to remain volatile in the coming months. In addition, Tuesday’s consumer confidence and JOLTS reports came in much better than expected. Stocks...
Could Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock be Weighed Down by a Coming Recession?
Airbnb stock has been under considerable selling pressure ahead of a potential recession. Though the 55% haircut was painful, the stock remains tough to get behind as the Fed looks to hike rates aggressively. Shares of alternative accommodations platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) have been clobbered, down significantly from their highs...
Which Severely-Battered Stock Has the Most Turnaround Potential?
The market sell-off has caused a considerable amount of pain in a select few companies that seem well-poised to come roaring back over the next year. Here are three of the hardest-hit firms that Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
Zendesk Stock (NYSE:ZEN): Investor Light Street Capital Proposes Alternative Strategy
Zendesk’s investor, Light Street Capital, is proposing an alternate plan to stay independent instead of being taken over by private equity firms. Light Street says the $10.2 billion proposal is too low. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider Zendesk’s (ZEN) investor Light Street Capital Management LLC has proposed a strategic alternative. The...
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock: Push Through the Pain to Find Value
Rocket Companies investors must acknowledge a challenging macroeconomic environment driven by central bank tightening. At the same time, widespread pessimism had led to a rare value proposition with this often-ignored mortgage origination giant. There’s no denying it: investing in Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) has been brutal in 2022. Plus, America’s...
Is Match Group Stock (NASDAQ:MTCH) the Perfect Match for Your Portfolio?
Match Group’s latest round of earnings was a major drag on a stock that has considerable negative momentum. With a weak outlook and distant competitive threats that could be waiting in the metaverse, investors should put in extra due diligence before buying the dip. Shares of dating platform service...
SNAP Stock (NYSE:SNAP): 20% Layoff News Triggered Price Jump
Snap’s announcement of a 20% layoff and focus on profitability was delightfully welcomed by shareholders. However, the loss of key executives makes the analysts cautious about the stock’s trajectory. Shareholders welcomed the news of the layoff at Snap Inc. (SNAP), pushing the stock higher yesterday. The American camera...
Could high-rated CRH stock be perfect for your portfolio in 2022?
Material manufacturer CRH has a strong set of interim results, dividend growth, and an analyst rating of “Strong Buy.”. Building materials group CRH’s (GB:CRH) stock was a pandemic winner, but the stock has been trading down by 18% since the start of this year – could it be time to buy?
Why Choosing Between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Stocks Isn’t Easy for Investors
Pfizer and Moderna have orders for tens of millions of upgraded COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Wall Street mostly has the same view on Pfizer and Moderna stocks, but investors can turn to TipRanks’ insights to help them make their right pick. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have come to...
Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?
Five-star rated insider Michael Aaron Zakuta has been buying shares of Plaza Retail REIT recently. For multiple reasons, it seems like he may be onto something, and investors should consider looking into the stock. Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his...
