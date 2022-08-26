ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams: Practice incident involving Aaron Donald, Bengals to be addressed internally

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
A Los Angeles Rams spokesperson shared a statement with reporters Friday evening about whether defensive tackle Aaron Donald would face discipline for swinging helmets at opposing players during a fight at Thursday's joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

"The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house," the statement read.

An NFL.com columnist was among those calling for Donald to be suspended for his actions during the brawl. Donald could be seen swinging Bengals helmets at opposing players as he was pushed to the ground.

ESPN's Booger McFarland was among those insisting via Twitter that such actions are "different obviously in a game … but this is practice, man."

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially called it "assault."

Donald hadn't been expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale between the teams. His actions were compared by many on social media to those of Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, who was suspended indefinitely and missed six games for removing Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting Rudolph in the head with it during a game in Nov. 2019.

Some suggested via Twitter that the only difference between what Garrett did in 2019 and what Donald did Thursday was Donald did it in practice, not a game.

Donald was expected by many to avoid discipline from the NFL because the teams are responsible for oversight of joint practices.

Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Lou Holtz Reveals Problem With Coach Brian Kelly

It's probably safe to say that Lou Holtz wasn't too sad to see Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame last season. Holtz, the legendary Fighting Irish head coach, constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was in South Bend. However, according to Holtz, they went unanswered. "I wrote Brian Kelly maybe...
COLLEGE SPORTS
