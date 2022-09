The United States Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) has declared a Colorado River Tier 2A Shortage to begin January 1, 2023. Per the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan (DCP), this means Arizona will have to take a 592,000-acre-foot cut to its allocation, which is an additional 80,000 acre-feet above the current Tier 1 shortage. Gilbert is prepared for these reductions and a Tier 2A shortage does not impact Gilbert’s ability to meet the needs of our community and deliver water to homes and businesses.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO