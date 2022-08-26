An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity. Three of the five counties that fared the worst in 2022 — Fremont, Lemhi and Madison — are in eastern Idaho. They were each 9% more obese, while Blaine and Lincoln were each 10% more obese.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO