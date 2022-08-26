Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Post Register
Police: "Skittles" and "rainbow" fentanyl appearing locally
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (CBS2) — Local law enforcement is warning the public about a surge in new types of fentanyl called "skittles" or "rainbow." Skittles resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form. "We need the public to know that multi-colored...
Post Register
Idaho resident to be on next season of Survivor
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think...
Post Register
Idaho man faces uncertainty, trying to raise funds for life-saving treatment
BOISE, Idaho — Ray Maloy was surprised back in March when doctors told him he had a condition called pulmonary fibrosis. "I went in thinking I had asthma or something because I was out of breathe and they were telling me that I have this pulmonary fibrosis and it's something that just gets worse and worse," Maloy said.
Post Register
Idaho National Guard to hold Gowen Thunder airshow next summer
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho National Guard will host a widely popular airshow, Gowen Thunder, for the first time since 2017 next summer. It will feature the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Air Force's F-16 air demonstration squadron. “The Idaho National Guard receives incredible support from all...
Post Register
An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
Post Register
Most of state sees uptick in obesity
An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity. Three of the five counties that fared the worst in 2022 — Fremont, Lemhi and Madison — are in eastern Idaho. They were each 9% more obese, while Blaine and Lincoln were each 10% more obese.
Post Register
Micron to invest $15 Billion in new Idaho semiconductor fabrication plant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Micron Technology announced plans on Thursday to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new semiconductor fabrication plant (fab) for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Post Register
Former Idaho attorney general endorses Labrador; 3 other former AGs endorse Arkoosh
BOISE — Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General on Tuesday, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a “solicitor general” position he established when he held the office. Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978 and served four years,...
Post Register
ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project
Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
Post Register
Massive Idaho tax cut, education bill heads to Senate
BOISE — A massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus continued its speedy trip through the Idaho Legislature on Thursday. The House voted 55-15 to send to the Senate the bill that has a $410 million annual increase...
Post Register
Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
Post Register
MT Secretary of State's office refers to 'wingnuts' pushing election allegations
The chief legal counsel for Montana’s top elections official referred to claims of election irregularities in Missoula County as a conspiracy theory advanced by “wingnuts” during a legal deposition in which he was designated to speak under oath as Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s representative. The...
