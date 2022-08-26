ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

WCIA

Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Courts tackling drug addiction with less emphasis on punishment

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Historically, drug addiction has been treated two ways: probation and prison time. After a while though, 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Sean Donahue said it was clear those strategies weren’t working. Recidivism rates were high and those with drug charges were “warehoused” in jails or put in probation programs that failed and were incarcerated anyway.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police warns of donation scam

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police arrest 5 more PPS students for stadium-clearing brawl

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Five more teenagers, all students of Peoria Public Schools, were arrested Wednesday, bringing to eight the number of juveniles facing mob action charges after last Friday night’s stadium-clearing fight at a high school football game at Peoria Stadium. Police said in a news...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Spike in assaults prompts response from Illinois State University

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A week and a half into the school year, Illinois State University is already putting students on security alert. A series of unrelated incidents prompted a ‘crime advisory’ release Tuesday to the campus community. On Monday, ISU police received a report of a sexual assault at Cardinal Court and sexual abuse at Hewett Hall. On Tuesday, officers also received a report of a sexual assault in Watterson Towers, which occurred over the weekend.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

New suspects wanted in connection to Decatur murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people are now wanted by the Decatur Police Department in connection a murder that happened earlier this month. Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenberry said Omari Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18 years of age, are wanted in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. Each have […]
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

2 men arrested after Peoria Police recover stolen vehicle, loaded handgun

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also stolen. In a news release, police said they saw Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter the vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from the 700 block of North Shipman Street.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for shooters

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
RANTOUL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
PEORIA, IL

