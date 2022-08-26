Read full article on original website
Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
Peoria Courts tackling drug addiction with less emphasis on punishment
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Historically, drug addiction has been treated two ways: probation and prison time. After a while though, 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Sean Donahue said it was clear those strategies weren’t working. Recidivism rates were high and those with drug charges were “warehoused” in jails or put in probation programs that failed and were incarcerated anyway.
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD – A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of Springfield guilty...
Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
2 class action lawsuits alleging data breach filed against Bloomington company
A Bloomington-based customer engagement agency is the subject of two class action lawsuits that allege the company did not properly notify more than 260,000 people of a data breach in July 2021. Both lawsuits contend the company, Afni, knew of a data breach that month yet waited 12 more months...
Peoria County's problem-solving court tries an accountability approach to justice
Judge Sean Donahue says his time in the problem-solving court has been some of the most transformative and rewarding years of his five-year career on the bench. Donahue oversees the problem-solving court of Peoria County, dealing primarily with DUI, drug, mental health and veterans’ issues. Problem-solving courts are a...
Decatur Police warns of donation scam
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
Peoria Police arrest 5 more PPS students for stadium-clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Five more teenagers, all students of Peoria Public Schools, were arrested Wednesday, bringing to eight the number of juveniles facing mob action charges after last Friday night’s stadium-clearing fight at a high school football game at Peoria Stadium. Police said in a news...
Spike in assaults prompts response from Illinois State University
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A week and a half into the school year, Illinois State University is already putting students on security alert. A series of unrelated incidents prompted a ‘crime advisory’ release Tuesday to the campus community. On Monday, ISU police received a report of a sexual assault at Cardinal Court and sexual abuse at Hewett Hall. On Tuesday, officers also received a report of a sexual assault in Watterson Towers, which occurred over the weekend.
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
New suspects wanted in connection to Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people are now wanted by the Decatur Police Department in connection a murder that happened earlier this month. Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenberry said Omari Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18 years of age, are wanted in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. Each have […]
2 men arrested after Peoria Police recover stolen vehicle, loaded handgun
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also stolen. In a news release, police said they saw Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter the vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from the 700 block of North Shipman Street.
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
Crime Stoppers looking for shooters
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
11 alleged child predators arrested as a result of police sting operation
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators. The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online. During the...
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
