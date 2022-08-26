3 injured, one sent to hospital from turbulence on Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
KUTV
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
KUTV
Owner films suspect attempting to flee police in stolen truck after it caught fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two men are in custody after a multi-agency police chase involving a stolen truck ended in South Jordan with a fiery crash -- and the owner of the truck was there to record the final moments of the incident. Authorities arrested Trent Kezior, 39,...
KUTV
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
UHP remind all drivers to pull over to right shoulder when experiencing car trouble
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to pull over to the right shoulder when experiencing car problems. UHP posted photos from a crash that began with a flat tire on their Facebook page. Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 in...
KUTV
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
KUTV
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
RELATED PEOPLE
KUTV
Building evacuated as Salt Lake City fire crews tackle blaze off Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A building near Bangerter Highway was evacuated temporarily and lane closures left traffic backed up as crews worked to get a grass fire under control. According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. that a grass fire...
KUTV
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
KUTV
Suspect in custody after shooting at Clearfield cemetery
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Clearfield Police arrested a suspect after a reported shooting at the city cemetery Wednesday night. 911 callers reported shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near 1200 South State Street, according to Clearfield Police. The witnesses heard yelling and possibly one person say to another 'get in...
KUTV
Utah County nonprofit hopes to 'empower' families by providing them extra support
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County nonprofit provides extra support to low income families or families who have children with special needs or disabilities. "We are all about empowering families, one child at a time," said Rachelle Rutherfod, CEO of Kids on the Move. Kids on the Move...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Riverdale homeowners fear sewage issue could cost them their house
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Every new homeowner wants to be proud of the house they buy, but a couple in Weber County said their dream home has turned into a nightmare. Brittani Roe and her boyfriend Chase bought the home on the Riverdale bench in July. Last week, they...
KUTV
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
KUTV
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
KUTV
WATCH: Easton Oliverson records message before heading home from hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Little Leaguer critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is on his way home from the hospital two weeks later, according to his family. Prior to leaving the hospital, Easton Oliverson recorded a message to the people who have been supporting him since the Aug. 14 incident. It was posted to a Facebook account that was created to provide updates and help raise funds for his recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
KUTV
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital. “I just gave him a big...
KUTV
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
KUTV
Salt Lake County DA switches course, files charges against former Bluffdale fire chief
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — After initially declining to prosecute Bluffdale’s former fire chief for falsifying work logs, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office reversed course Monday and filed one felony and five misdemeanor counts against John Roberts relating to his time leading the department. Roberts, 68,...
Comments / 0