survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"
With each announcement of Nick Cannon having a child on the way comes emotional reactions. At this point, the number of children that Cannon has—including those on the way—has been heavily debated, as it is rumored that both Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa are also both pregnant by the media mogul in addition to Brittany Bell. Cannon has made jokes about possibly having 12 children by next year, half of which would have arrived or be delivered in a two-year span.
hotnewhiphop.com
MSNBC's Ari Melber Breaks Down Jay-Z's "GOD DID" Verse
Ari Melber dedicated a recent segment of his MSNBC show on the US's “war on drugs” to breaking down Jay-Z's verse on DJ Khaled's new album, GOD DID. In the segment, Melber discussed the “draconian” drug laws in the US, how enforcement of those laws is applied unfairly, as well as Jay-Z’s marijuana company.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyrese Requests Joint Custody Of His Daughter & No Spousal Support Amid Divorce
Tyrese does not want to pay his ex-wife Samantha Lee any spousal support, according to documents from singer's divorce hearing on Monday. During the court appearance, Tyrese also requested that the couple's prenup be enforced, as well as joint physical and legal custody of their three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson. The pair split in 2020 after four years of marriage, following a dispute in which Lee claimed the Grammy nominated singer locked her out of the house.
hotnewhiphop.com
Giggs Reacts To Jay-Z's Shout Out On "God Did"
It's only been four days since DJ Khaled's God Did dropped but fans are already arguing that Jay-Z currently has the verse of the year. Over the past few weeks leading up to the album's release, there have been some bold claims regarding the verse. Some said it's a career-best while others feel like it's at least worthy of sitting within the top 5 best Jay verses of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera "Mutual": "We Separated With Grace"
After years of speculation regarding the status of their marriage, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are about to put their breakup on display. The rapper and his wife have long shared intimate details about their relationship with the world thanks to reality television, so it was only fitting that they highlighted all aspects—the highs and the lows—to put things into their proper perspectives.
hotnewhiphop.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Splits From Girlfriend Of 4 Years, Camila Morrone: Report
Another long-term Hollywood couple has said their goodbyes, PEOPLE reports. On Tuesday (August 30), sources confirmed to the outlet that The Great Gatsby star Leonardo DiCaprio and his 25-year-old girlfriend have gone their separate ways, although reps for both parties declined to comment. Camila Morrone in 2021 -- Presley Ann/Getty...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer Tag
Of the many producer tags that get stuck in hip-hop lovers' heads, Pi'erre Bourne has arguably one of the catchiest. Back in 2017, we reported that 54-year-old actor Jamie Foxx is actually the famous voice behind the "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" that's been included in hits like Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" and Young Nudy's "Long Ride" over the years, but in a recent interview, Foxx admitted that his 13-year-old daughter doesn't believe that it's him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Recorded "God Did" In One Take, According To Young Guru
Jay-Z's incredible verse on DJ Khaled's God Did has remained a talking point since the album's release on Friday. As people closest to Hov hyped up his performance as one of his best to date, Jay-Z didn't disappoint in his nearly 4-minute verse. He reflected on the viral moment on the red carpet when he ran into Kelly Rowland, detailed turning "cocaina into champagne," and cleared the air on any speculation that he and Meek Mill have friction.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO Case
Those who knew and loved King Von have done their best in reconciling the rising star's callous murder. In November 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge following a physical altercation, reportedly with Quando Rondo and his entourage. There were verbal fires that started following the tragedy as street life and Rap careers merged into one, often landing rappers in trouble with one another, fans, and the law.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Rock Under Fire For Comparing Oscar Slap To Nicole Brown Simpson's Death
It's been months since the infamous Oscars slap that shook up the world but it remains a major talking point for Chris Rock. The comedian has discussed the matter on a few occasions since late March but his latest comments don't appear to be resonating well with the public. Chris...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stacey Dash Shares Bizarre Video About DMX After Recently Finding Out About His Death
Stacey Dash was once one of the most sought after women in the game. From her acting roles, to her fashion sense, everyone wanted a piece of the Clueless actress in the early 90's. However, things have vastly changed since then, and fans believe the 55-year old actress is actually "clueless" after exhibiting some questionable behaviors over the years. On Wednesday, Stacey added fuel to the concerned fire after posting an emotional video of herself grieving over DMX's death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pooh Shiesty Shares A Cryptic Message From Jail
It's been a while since Pooh Shiesty shared a message via social media. The Memphis rapper is currently behind bars serving his five-year sentence for a federal robbery case where he shot a man in the buttocks. However, that didn't stop him from taking to social media to share a cryptic message about police, writing, "The police don't stop watching just cause you in jail."
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett
Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses' and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents
The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Flexes Skin Tight Fit In NYC After "Epic" VMA Performance
Nicki Minaj is back like she never left. After a groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as taking home the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki had some down time to pop outside in her hometown of NYC. On Monday night, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper greeted fans as she left her Manhattan hotel in green see-through pants, a corset and her signature pink hair.
