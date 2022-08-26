Bettendorf High School students asked what pronouns they prefer for class and what pronouns they want shared with parents

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO