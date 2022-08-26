ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bettendorf High School students asked what pronouns they prefer for class and what pronouns they want shared with parents

By News Desk
iowa.media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Cammy Neetz
5d ago

The whole point is to respect the student and not expose them to a potentially abusive situation at home. I don't see why that's such an awful thing.

Reply
2
Related
iowa.media

MHS, Carpenter Elementary welcome new office staff

Following the retirement of three Monticello Community School District secretaries, the 2022-23 school year brings new faces to the offices at Carpenter Elementary and the high school. Karla Stahlberg. Stahlberg is the office secretary at Carpenter School. She is starting her 20th year working for the MCSD. “I began as...
MONTICELLO, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg Senior High students win academic honors

Six students from Galesburg Senior High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. National Rural and Small Town Award: Faith George, Aaron Hossain and Avery Wolfe National African American Recognition Award: Jon Sibley National Hispanic Recognition Award: Manuel Lopez and Maximilian Martinez To earn this honor, students must have a GPA […]
GALESBURG, IL
iowa.media

IC Police increase school presence at City High after students approached by men last week

The Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. Iowa.Media reports that a student was reportedly approached by two white males on Lucas Street when walking home after school. They allegedly asked if the student wanted to play a game. The student declined and quickly headed home to notify their parents, who contacted police.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bettendorf High School#School Principal#K12#Highschool#Education#The Iowa Standard
WQAD

Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
ELDRIDGE, IA
iowa.media

Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

LeClaire teen fights to walk, dreams of being a gymnast

Madi Ramirez is a remarkably happy teenager with two rare, challenging diseases. The feisty, determined LeClaire girl — now a junior at Pleasant Valley High School — was born with both spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 15q duplication, meaning her 15th chromosome was duplicated, causing epilepsy, and she has autism and learning disabilities.
LE CLAIRE, IA
iowa.media

Null passes pest control business onto local brothers

In 1986, John Null purchased Blade Pest Control from former owner, Steve Ehrismann. Seventeen years ago, John’s son, Joel Null, took over as owner/operator. Now, the locally-owned business will remain local in the hands of brothers Jake and Josh Heinsius, of Olin. At one time, Blade Pest Control was...
OLIN, IA
KWQC

Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
MOLINE, IL
iowa.media

Central Park campers seek improvements

Jessica Gorman, a frequent camper at Jones County’s Central Park, met with the Jones County Supervisors to discuss the need to invest in updates to the campground. Gorman suggested the county consider using some of the $4 million in ARPA funding for these improvements. John Carlson, another long-time Central...
JONES COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property

A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
BETTENDORF, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Rebuilding Henry ascends to 300th ramp, more planned

The Rebuilding Together Henry County organization reached a major milestone on Aug. 24 when volunteers installed the 300th wheelchair-accessible ramp at a Geneseo home. That first wheelchair accessible ramp was installed in 1996 by RTHC (formerly known as Christmas in April) at the former location of the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry on North Russell St. in Geneseo.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?

Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
iowa.media

UI Student arrested after being found passed out with no pants on

A University of Iowa law student faces public intoxication charges after responding officers allegedly found him passed out, naked from the waist down. Around 1:20 am Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Orchard Street for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated male passed out in the entryway. They reportedly found 21-year-old Isaac Appel, wearing a t-shirt and nothing else, with scrapes on his knees and grass stains.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy