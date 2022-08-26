Bettendorf High School students asked what pronouns they prefer for class and what pronouns they want shared with parents

Read full article on original website
Cammy Neetz
5d ago
The whole point is to respect the student and not expose them to a potentially abusive situation at home. I don't see why that's such an awful thing.
Reply
2
Related
iowa.media
MHS, Carpenter Elementary welcome new office staff
Following the retirement of three Monticello Community School District secretaries, the 2022-23 school year brings new faces to the offices at Carpenter Elementary and the high school. Karla Stahlberg. Stahlberg is the office secretary at Carpenter School. She is starting her 20th year working for the MCSD. “I began as...
Galesburg Senior High students win academic honors
Six students from Galesburg Senior High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. National Rural and Small Town Award: Faith George, Aaron Hossain and Avery Wolfe National African American Recognition Award: Jon Sibley National Hispanic Recognition Award: Manuel Lopez and Maximilian Martinez To earn this honor, students must have a GPA […]
iowa.media
IC Police increase school presence at City High after students approached by men last week
The Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. Iowa.Media reports that a student was reportedly approached by two white males on Lucas Street when walking home after school. They allegedly asked if the student wanted to play a game. The student declined and quickly headed home to notify their parents, who contacted police.
Davenport, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Davenport West High School football team will have a game with Davenport Central High School on August 30, 2022, 14:30:00. Davenport West High SchoolDavenport Central High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
ourquadcities.com
LeClaire teen fights to walk, dreams of being a gymnast
Madi Ramirez is a remarkably happy teenager with two rare, challenging diseases. The feisty, determined LeClaire girl — now a junior at Pleasant Valley High School — was born with both spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 15q duplication, meaning her 15th chromosome was duplicated, causing epilepsy, and she has autism and learning disabilities.
iowa.media
Null passes pest control business onto local brothers
In 1986, John Null purchased Blade Pest Control from former owner, Steve Ehrismann. Seventeen years ago, John’s son, Joel Null, took over as owner/operator. Now, the locally-owned business will remain local in the hands of brothers Jake and Josh Heinsius, of Olin. At one time, Blade Pest Control was...
KWQC
Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
iowa.media
Central Park campers seek improvements
Jessica Gorman, a frequent camper at Jones County’s Central Park, met with the Jones County Supervisors to discuss the need to invest in updates to the campground. Gorman suggested the county consider using some of the $4 million in ARPA funding for these improvements. John Carlson, another long-time Central...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
KWQC
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
geneseorepublic.com
Rebuilding Henry ascends to 300th ramp, more planned
The Rebuilding Together Henry County organization reached a major milestone on Aug. 24 when volunteers installed the 300th wheelchair-accessible ramp at a Geneseo home. That first wheelchair accessible ramp was installed in 1996 by RTHC (formerly known as Christmas in April) at the former location of the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry on North Russell St. in Geneseo.
KWQC
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. David Flores, 37, was wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a drug-induced homicide charge, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
KWQC
Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?
Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
iowa.media
UI Student arrested after being found passed out with no pants on
A University of Iowa law student faces public intoxication charges after responding officers allegedly found him passed out, naked from the waist down. Around 1:20 am Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Orchard Street for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated male passed out in the entryway. They reportedly found 21-year-old Isaac Appel, wearing a t-shirt and nothing else, with scrapes on his knees and grass stains.
Comments / 4