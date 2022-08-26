ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Thieves vandalized Detroit church for the 3rd time in 2 weeks

DETROIT – Santos Church in Southwest Detroit has been targeted three times in the past two weeks. On Tuesday night, the air condition units on the century-old building were ripped from the roof and destroyed. “It’s very discouraging, not just for myself but for the people who go here...
DETROIT, MI
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
Here’s when to expect return of heat, humidity in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A cooler, drier air mass has overspread the Great Lakes region, and that’s great news for the many people still without power. At least we’re able to sleep at night with these comfortable temperatures. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s...
ROMEO, MI
Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space

ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Food truck event benefitting Ann Arbor shelter for families returns Sept. 22

ANN ARBOR – IHN at Alpha House is holding its third annual Driving Home Food Truck benefit on its grounds on Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds from the event and a separate online auction will benefit the short-term shelter, which helps local families connect to resources and gain their footing before being permanently housed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Aerial images show severe storm damage in Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. – Several buildings and trees in Macomb County were severely damaged when severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan. PICTURES: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills. Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents lost power as heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms arrived Monday...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

