Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
85-year-old man pleads for help after massive tree lands on home on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An 85-year-old homeowner pleads for help after Monday’s storm left a massive oak tree on his home on Detroit’s west side. Monday’s storms impacted nearly all of Metro Detroit, causing damage all over the area and leaving many homes and businesses without power. The...
Thieves vandalized Detroit church for the 3rd time in 2 weeks
DETROIT – Santos Church in Southwest Detroit has been targeted three times in the past two weeks. On Tuesday night, the air condition units on the century-old building were ripped from the roof and destroyed. “It’s very discouraging, not just for myself but for the people who go here...
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
‘Thank you, Lord’: 100 Detroiters given back deeds to their homes with help of city program
DETROIT – Dozens of Detroiters no longer have to worry about losing their homes as 100 people were handed over their deeds Wednesday. They were all part of a City of Detroit program that allows people living in homes owned by the land bank to buy them back. The...
Here’s when to expect return of heat, humidity in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A cooler, drier air mass has overspread the Great Lakes region, and that’s great news for the many people still without power. At least we’re able to sleep at night with these comfortable temperatures. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s...
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space
ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
Food truck event benefitting Ann Arbor shelter for families returns Sept. 22
ANN ARBOR – IHN at Alpha House is holding its third annual Driving Home Food Truck benefit on its grounds on Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds from the event and a separate online auction will benefit the short-term shelter, which helps local families connect to resources and gain their footing before being permanently housed.
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
Morning 4: Well-known Flint rapper accused in failed murder-for-hire plot -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire. Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot...
‘I’m constantly losing stuff’: Water main break floods basements on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A water main break over the weekend caused a massive mess for folks living in a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side, and sadly this isn’t the first time it’s happened. It is a mixed blessing to have the water department come out to your...
Create custom Chaco sandals at Liberty Plaza in downtown Ann Arbor this week
ANN ARBOR – Sandal brand Chaco will be at Liberty Plaza Sept. 1-4 with its ReChaco Roving Repairs Bus, offering free repairs for most Z sandals and the opportunity to custom design Z/1 Sandals and Chillos Slides. The mobile factory will be on site each day from noon-6 p.m....
Hazmat situation taking place at US Ice after ammonia leak, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a hazmat situation occurred at US Ice after an ammonia leak. Officials say that the leak occurred on 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue. It happened at US Ice on West Eight Mile Road between Meyers and Wyoming. The Detroit Fire Department declared it...
Pictures: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Multiple trees were completely uprooted and at least one car was smashed during severe storms in a Rochester Hills neighborhood. Aerial video shows several fallen trees in the 300 block of Winry Drive, which is off of Tienken Road between North Livernois and South Rochester roads.
8-year-old badly hurt, brother, 2 officers shocked after child tried to swing on live wire in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, and his brother and two officers were shocked trying to pull him off, police said. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) in the 13100 block...
Boil water advisory has ended for some Oakland County communities; Novi remains in effect
The boil water notice that was issued on Monday for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, has ended. Officials say that the city-wide Boil Water Advisory in Novi remains in effect. The need to continue to boil water before consuming is no longer needed.
Aerial images show severe storm damage in Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. – Several buildings and trees in Macomb County were severely damaged when severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan. PICTURES: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills. Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents lost power as heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms arrived Monday...
‘I just heard a loud boom’: Several hurt after building explosion on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Several people were hurt after a building explosion occurred on Detroit’s west side. The incident happened in the area of Schoolcraft and Mansfield Street between Greenfield Road and the Southfield Freeway. Police told Local 4 that the explosion resulted from a marijuana grow operation. Officials say...
