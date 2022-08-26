ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Emergency meeting held to address violence in Albany

Residents in the Pine Hill neighborhood in Albany are speaking out after a recent string of gun violence. Councilman Owusu Anane held an emergency meeting at the Police Athletic League building, 844 Madison Avenue. The councilman talked about boosting police presence, adding more cameras on Hudson and Quail Street, and...
ALBANY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzling $220,000 from employer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled over $200,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told Western Mass News that 27-year-old Leonard Curtis was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

State, local officials celebrate milestone in Albany’s Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion program

Law enforcement and elected officials are celebrating the 300th diversion by the city of Albany’s Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion program. Officials gathered Tuesday hailed the LEAD program as having “an outsized impact” on improving public safety and community relations with police. City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, a Democrat, says harm-reduction works, crediting LEAD with shifting the norm.
WNYT

Pair charged in $1,800 heist at Queensbury Walmart

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,800 of merchandise at the Queensbury Walmart. State police say back in February, 27-year-old Shyla Stafford of Dresden and 28-year-old Brandon Flint of Hornell, worked together to steal the merchandise at the Walmart on State Route 9. They are both charged...
QUEENSBURY, NY
News Channel 34

Clearing up whipped cream confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
ALBANY, NY

