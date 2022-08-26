Read full article on original website
Man arrested after theft, robbery and Albany chase
On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a man for counts including possession of stolen property and fleeing an officer in a vehicle, among others. The arrest followed a road pursuit through the city of Albany.
WNYT
Emergency meeting held to address violence in Albany
Residents in the Pine Hill neighborhood in Albany are speaking out after a recent string of gun violence. Councilman Owusu Anane held an emergency meeting at the Police Athletic League building, 844 Madison Avenue. The councilman talked about boosting police presence, adding more cameras on Hudson and Quail Street, and...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzling $220,000 from employer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled over $200,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told Western Mass News that 27-year-old Leonard Curtis was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.
Judge rejects plea deal for Hussain in Schoharie limo crash case
A Schoharie County Court judge has rejected a plea deal for Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people. Hussain was set to get five years probation in the plea deal, but the judge wants four years in prison instead.
wamc.org
State, local officials celebrate milestone in Albany’s Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion program
Law enforcement and elected officials are celebrating the 300th diversion by the city of Albany’s Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion program. Officials gathered Tuesday hailed the LEAD program as having “an outsized impact” on improving public safety and community relations with police. City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, a Democrat, says harm-reduction works, crediting LEAD with shifting the norm.
Troy man accused of drug crimes twice in 6 months
The Troy Police Department Special Operations Section toured the Congress Street area of the city on Tuesday, as part of a long-term investigation focused on quality-of-life violations in the area.
Washington County Jail brawl ends with felony charge
A Schuylerville man who was already behind bars for an unrelated crime has been dealt a new felony assault charge after he allegedly beat another inmate inside the Washington County Jail.
Public officials call for action after recent shooting
Public officials in Albany said uncontrollable college parties and an increase in illegal guns on the streets is a recipe for disaster and they are fighting this battle on two fronts.
Schenectady landlord fined over $600K for code violations
A Schenectady landlord has been fined over $600,000. According to Schenectady officials, Al Haqq, LLC was found guilty in Schenectady City Court of multiple code violations at eight different properties.
WRGB
State Police arrest Albany man for possessing a welder stolen from Halfmoon
State Police have arrested an Albany man for possessing a welder stolen from Halfmoon. On August 30, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Christopher Guadalupe, 34, of Albany, NY, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. On August 16, 2022, at about 10:15 a.m. State Police were...
WRGB
Destiny Lanza to serve 17 years in 2020 stabbing death of Jairue Williams
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Destiny Lanza, 25, of Albany, will serve a determinate term of 17 years in State Prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, for the stabbing death of Jairue Williams in December of 2020. On June 23, Lanza pleaded guilty to (1) Count of Manslaughter...
Queensbury contractor convicted for theft, larceny
On Monday, it was announced that a local contractor had been found guilty on multiple charges, including failing to do work on a house, and stealing a victim's credit card. The determination came after a three-day jury trial in the city of Glens Falls.
2 accused of crashing into police car in Glenmont
Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while fleeing police in Glenmont. The Bethlehem Police Department said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
WNYT
Tedisco wants deadline extended for final report on Schoharie limo crash
Sen. Jim Tedisco is continuing to urge Gov. Hochul and lawmakers to extend the deadline for the Limo Safety Task Force. Tedisco wants the report to include the inspector general’s findings into the deadly crash. Tedisco says, “any so-called ‘final report’ would be a total disservice to the 20...
NYSP: Pair arrested for shoplifting in Queensbury
New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.
WNYT
Pair charged in $1,800 heist at Queensbury Walmart
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,800 of merchandise at the Queensbury Walmart. State police say back in February, 27-year-old Shyla Stafford of Dresden and 28-year-old Brandon Flint of Hornell, worked together to steal the merchandise at the Walmart on State Route 9. They are both charged...
Saratoga Springs residents asked to conserve water
The city of Saratoga Springs is asking its residents to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage, effective Friday, Sept. 2. Parts of New York State are going through various stages of draught, and the city is asking its residents to do their part in conservation.
NY Couple Arrested! Accused of Stealing from Walmart in Queensbury!
Earlier this year it was reported that New York State Police were attempting to locate 2 individuals that they suspected had stolen nearly $2000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Queensbury. That incident allegedly took place in February and now, 6 months later, the suspects have been arrested. On...
Clearing up whipped cream confusion
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
Schenectady County launches online portal for child care
Schenectady County launched a new online portal on Monday, designed to connect families to child care assistance and streamline provider certification.
