Multiple people rushed to hospital from scene of crash in Englewood

Violent crash at 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood 00:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple people were hospitalized late Friday when a driver hit another vehicle and at least two pedestrians at the busy intersection of 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood.

At 4:23 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving a GMC north on Halsted when he ran the red light at 63rd Street and hit a Honda driven by a 54-year-old woman, police said.

The GMC then hit a man and woman of unknown ages who were walking. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The Fire Department reported two children were also taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, and two more adults were to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A seventh person declined to be taken to the hospital.

The police account did not mention those other accident victims.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating late Friday.