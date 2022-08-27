Gurnee high school holds moment of silence during football game in honor of former player killed in crash

Gurnee high school holds moment of silence during football game in honor of former player killed in 00:45

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – While the Friday night lights were on for Warren Township High School in Gurnee, fans paused during the football game for a former player who recently died in a car crash.

Christian Eubanks, 18, just graduated from Warren Township months ago and was starting his freshman year at Indiana State University.

Eubanks' former teammates embraced his family before kickoff for the first game of the season Friday evening.

Warren's Blue Devils went on to win the game Friday night, defeating the Barrington Broncos.

Eubanks and four college teammates were in a car when the driver lost control and hit a tree, causing the car to burst into flames.

Eubanks' Warren Township football coach described him as someone with heart and potential.

Indiana State University confirmed all five people in the car were students. The three who died were Eubanks; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.

The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of Lafayette, Indiana; and 19-year-old John Moore, of Wheaton, Illinois. The university said both of them are also ISU football players.

A report on the crash said it was a consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed and alcohol.