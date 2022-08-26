Effective: 2022-08-31 20:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Ventura County Inland Coast EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 85 to 100 through Thursday, and 90 to 105 Sunday and Monday. Abnormally warm overnight lows between 65 and 75. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Inland Coast and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate confidence that a cooling trend will start by Tuesday or Wednesday after Labor Day.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO