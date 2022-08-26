Read full article on original website
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 degrees. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Orange County Inland EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 degrees. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 108 to 116 degrees. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 20:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Central Ventura County Valleys; Cuyama Valley; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley; Ventura County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 95 to 110 through Saturday, and 100 to 115 Sunday and Monday. Abnormally very warm overnight temperatures. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate confidence that a cooling trend will start by Tuesday or Wednesday after Labor Day.
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible, with high temperatures of 85 to 100 Sunday and Monday. Abnormally very warm overnight temperatures. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Potential extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate confidence that a cooling trend will start by Tuesday or Wednesday after Labor Day.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 20:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Ventura County Inland Coast EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 85 to 100 through Thursday, and 90 to 105 Sunday and Monday. Abnormally warm overnight lows between 65 and 75. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Inland Coast and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate confidence that a cooling trend will start by Tuesday or Wednesday after Labor Day.
