ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Trevor Summers Convicted of All Charges in Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Sexual Assault of Ex-Wife After Representing Himself at Trial

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison After Drinking ‘2 Quarts of Jack Daniel’s’ and Murdering Two Women with His Truck on Saloon Patio

A man is set to spend 40 years in prison for driving his pickup truck into two women standing on the patio of a saloon the day after Christmas in 2020. Michael Mattox, 61, was sentenced on Monday in Richland County, Illinois, records show. He pleaded guilty back in April because he killed DeAnn Richardson, 48, and Judy Jourdan, 69, but only to a single count of first-degree murder. Records before Mattox’s plea noted he faced a possible life sentence because of the multiple deaths.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday.Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse — lying about him having seizures and other health problems in order to trick doctors into providing unnecessary care.Jurors...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Daily Mail

Man, 25, and woman, 21, arrested over murder of graduate council worker Ashley Dale, 28, after she was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' are released on bail

A man and woman arrested following the fatal shooting of graduate Ashley Dale in her Liverpool home have been released on bail, police have said. The 28-year-old Knowsley Council worker was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan at around 12.40am on Sunday, August 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Steven
Daily Mail

Gruesome discovery as council workers stumble upon a man's decomposing body - before his dark underworld history is revealed

The decomposing body of a missing 28-year-old-man has been found in bushland by council workers, after the drug dealer's final moments were captured on CCTV. The remains of Hongli Qi - who had a criminal history of drug supply - were uncovered by workers '50 metres off the road in a dense bushland area' with investigators fearing he was murdered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Snapchat drug dealer, 18, who 'recklessly' sold deadly £10 stash of crystal MDMA that killed 14-year-old schoolgirl at friend's sleepover is jailed for seven years

A Snapchat drug dealer who killed a schoolgirl after he supplied her with crystal MDMA has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold the drugs to 14-year-old Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on the instant messaging app. The youngster, a talented dancer, tragically died after then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Ex Wife#Sex#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading

Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Prosecutor Who Allegedly Beat Ex-Wife To Death In Front Of Their Kids Objects To No-Contact Order

A former North Dakota prosecutor charged in the brutal beating death of his ex-wife in front of their kids is objecting to a judge's ruling that he have no contact with them. Anders Odegaard, 31, is accused of beating his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, 31, to death in his home in Warren, Minnesota — an area in northwest Minnesota that's about 100 miles north of Fargo, North Dakota — on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, after Carissa Odegaard was declared brain dead as a result of her injuries the following day.
WARREN, MN
TheDailyBeast

Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video

Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
MONTE VISTA, CO
Daily Mail

Not in their best interest! Carjackers return vehicle with a tank full of gas and a note asking for forgiveness because they noticed there was a stroller for a special needs child

A pair of carjackers in Brazil apparently had a change of heart after they stole a mother's car at gunpoint and returned it along with an apology note in which they claimed they had not noticed her special needs son's stroller was inside. Surveillance footage shows Rosyneide Almeida was about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
The Independent

Her mother was found stabbed to death. Now she’s using TikTok to stop Hollywood glamourising her death

Mariah Day was 17 years old when her cancer-stricken mother Betsy Faria was found stabbed to death in her Missouri home in 2011.Her stepfather Russ Faria was arrested for the murder the next day, falsely convicted at trial, before being acquitted at retrial in 2015 after spending four years behind bars.The details will be familiar to many due to the NBC dark comedy series The Thing About Pam, in which Renee Zellweger plays Mr Faria’s former friend Pam Hupp, who was last summer charged with her murder.What might not be so apparent is the impact on Ms Day of losing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy