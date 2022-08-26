Trevor Summers Convicted of All Charges in Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Sexual Assault of Ex-Wife After Representing Himself at Trial

Read full article on original website
Related
Man Sentenced to Prison After Drinking ‘2 Quarts of Jack Daniel’s’ and Murdering Two Women with His Truck on Saloon Patio
A man is set to spend 40 years in prison for driving his pickup truck into two women standing on the patio of a saloon the day after Christmas in 2020. Michael Mattox, 61, was sentenced on Monday in Richland County, Illinois, records show. He pleaded guilty back in April because he killed DeAnn Richardson, 48, and Judy Jourdan, 69, but only to a single count of first-degree murder. Records before Mattox’s plea noted he faced a possible life sentence because of the multiple deaths.
Daughter of Man Accused of Kidnapping His Wife Testifies He Made Her Snoop in Mom’s Purse for Birth Control Pills Before Alleged Abduction
A man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and trying to kill his ex-wife used his elder daughter to help him sneak into the residence, according to the daughter’s trial testimony on Wednesday. Trevor Steven Summers, 45, had ostensibly wanted to make sure everyone at the home was asleep, but...
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday.Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse — lying about him having seizures and other health problems in order to trick doctors into providing unnecessary care.Jurors...
Major update after woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband who left chilling note for their kids
A MAN has been found guilty of raping and holding his ex-wife captive for two days, according to a jury. Trevor Summers, 45, kidnapped mom-of-five Alisa Mathewson in Florida in 2017 while they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage. He was accused of tying Mathewson to the bed with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Man, 25, and woman, 21, arrested over murder of graduate council worker Ashley Dale, 28, after she was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' are released on bail
A man and woman arrested following the fatal shooting of graduate Ashley Dale in her Liverpool home have been released on bail, police have said. The 28-year-old Knowsley Council worker was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan at around 12.40am on Sunday, August 21.
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
After Several Delays, Vegan Mom Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering 18-Month-Old Son by ‘Severe Malnutrition and Dehydration’
A vegan mother convicted in Lee County, Florida, of murdering her toddler son was sentenced to life in prison for the “starvation” death of 18-month-old Ezra O’Leary. Sheila O’Leary’s sentenced was imposed in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 29, after several postponements, prosecutors announced. “This...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
Marc Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter, but the Black man was acquitted of murder in a case centering Georgia's controversial Stand Your Ground law. The post Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Gruesome discovery as council workers stumble upon a man's decomposing body - before his dark underworld history is revealed
The decomposing body of a missing 28-year-old-man has been found in bushland by council workers, after the drug dealer's final moments were captured on CCTV. The remains of Hongli Qi - who had a criminal history of drug supply - were uncovered by workers '50 metres off the road in a dense bushland area' with investigators fearing he was murdered.
Snapchat drug dealer, 18, who 'recklessly' sold deadly £10 stash of crystal MDMA that killed 14-year-old schoolgirl at friend's sleepover is jailed for seven years
A Snapchat drug dealer who killed a schoolgirl after he supplied her with crystal MDMA has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold the drugs to 14-year-old Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on the instant messaging app. The youngster, a talented dancer, tragically died after then...
Man, 28, is arrested after handing himself in to police following reports woman was 'raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station'
A man who handed himself in to police has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by someone she met at a bus station. The 28-year-old man voluntarily went to the police station on Sunday after Gloucestershire Police had launched a CCTV appeal. The appeal showed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Prosecutor Who Allegedly Beat Ex-Wife To Death In Front Of Their Kids Objects To No-Contact Order
A former North Dakota prosecutor charged in the brutal beating death of his ex-wife in front of their kids is objecting to a judge's ruling that he have no contact with them. Anders Odegaard, 31, is accused of beating his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, 31, to death in his home in Warren, Minnesota — an area in northwest Minnesota that's about 100 miles north of Fargo, North Dakota — on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, after Carissa Odegaard was declared brain dead as a result of her injuries the following day.
Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video
Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
Not in their best interest! Carjackers return vehicle with a tank full of gas and a note asking for forgiveness because they noticed there was a stroller for a special needs child
A pair of carjackers in Brazil apparently had a change of heart after they stole a mother's car at gunpoint and returned it along with an apology note in which they claimed they had not noticed her special needs son's stroller was inside. Surveillance footage shows Rosyneide Almeida was about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighter Witness to George Floyd Murder Charged with Domestic Assault, Accused of Striking Ex-Girlfriend
A Minnesota man who witnessed the murder of George Floyd — and later provided emotional testimony at the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin — has been charged with domestic assault. Donald Wynn Williams, 34, was arrested following an alleged altercation on Saturday near the Minnesota Street...
People
93-Year-Old Woman with Dementia Dies in Senior Home After 'Mistakenly' Being Served Dishwashing Liquid
A 93-year-old resident at a California senior home has died after "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as juice." In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Atria Park San Mateo of the Hillsdale neighborhood confirmed that three of their residents were "recently transported to the hospital" as a result of the incident over the weekend.
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
Her mother was found stabbed to death. Now she’s using TikTok to stop Hollywood glamourising her death
Mariah Day was 17 years old when her cancer-stricken mother Betsy Faria was found stabbed to death in her Missouri home in 2011.Her stepfather Russ Faria was arrested for the murder the next day, falsely convicted at trial, before being acquitted at retrial in 2015 after spending four years behind bars.The details will be familiar to many due to the NBC dark comedy series The Thing About Pam, in which Renee Zellweger plays Mr Faria’s former friend Pam Hupp, who was last summer charged with her murder.What might not be so apparent is the impact on Ms Day of losing...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 1