Effective: 2022-08-31 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Otero, western Kiowa, eastern Crowley and northwestern Bent Counties through 830 PM MDT At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Eads to near Wild Horse Point to 9 miles north of Ordway. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ordway, Eads, Sugar City, Haswell, Blue Lake and Arlington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BENT COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO