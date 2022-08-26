Read full article on original website
Related
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a "Flex Alert"...
California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won't allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents' consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill's author, announced Wednesday he won't put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn't have enough support to pass.
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said.
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. María Dolores Díaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill that she’ll struggle to pay. Diaz looks at the envelope and doesn’t want to open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California may be 1st to ban solo confinement for immigrants
CALIFORNIA, USA — California would be the first U.S. state to ban solitary confinement in private civil detention centers used for immigrants who are under threat of deportation, under a bill that advanced Tuesday. But the measure carries a huge projected price tag by also including the state's prisons...
California lawmakers OK bill to hide public worker addresses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Wednesday voted to let government workers hide their home addresses from public records if they fear for their safety, a response to the country's continuously polarizing politics and pandemic policies that have fueled an increase in violent threats against some public employees. California...
Excessive Heat in California: Flex Alert extended through Thursday, Sept. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has extended Wednesday's Flex Alert to also include Thursday, Sept. 1. California often issues Flex Alerts and calls on people to conserve power during hot weather when the power grid may be strained, typically between 4-9 p.m. Hot weather impacting...
$2.7M for broadband coming to rural communities in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — 27 rural communities in California are getting a boost to their broadband infrastructure, courtesy of a 2.7 million grant. The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the American Rescue Plan grant funding through the Economic Adjustment Assistance program for the development of broadband strategic plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to participate...
California lawmakers announce $25M for American River Parkway renovations
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County leaders praised two California lawmakers on Tuesday after they announced a pledge of $25 million toward servicing unhoused residents living along the American River Parkway. Democratic Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty of Sacramento and Ken Cooley of Rancho Cordova said the money is aimed at...
California OKs bill to protect workers who use marijuana at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Staying safe on the water: Tips to decrease the chance of drowning on lakes, rivers
Tiscornia Park in Sacramento where the American River and Sacramento River meet has some of the most drownings per capita in California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dangerous heat wave gripping Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A dangerous heat wave is hitting California for the Labor Day holiday weekend. High pressure will be bringing a stretch of 100s that starts during the week and last through much of the following week. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect starting Saturday and lasts...
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Monday advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers' costs. The bill would create a new 10-member Fast Food Council...
Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California's last nuke plant
LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a group of legislators reached a last-minute compromise to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear plant by up to five years. But the proposal faces an uncertain future as the Legislature concludes its two-year session this week.
Which cooling centers are open across Northern California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures across Northern California reaching 100 degrees for a multi-day stretch, many cities and counties continue to run cooling centers. See below for a list of cooling centers opening in the area. Sacramento County cooling locations. Elk Grove. Wackford Community Center. 9014 Bruceville Road. Sept....
California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing...
Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year. Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in...
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0