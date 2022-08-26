ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a "Flex Alert"...
California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won't allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents' consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill's author, announced Wednesday he won't put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn't have enough support to pass.
California may be 1st to ban solo confinement for immigrants

CALIFORNIA, USA — California would be the first U.S. state to ban solitary confinement in private civil detention centers used for immigrants who are under threat of deportation, under a bill that advanced Tuesday. But the measure carries a huge projected price tag by also including the state's prisons...
California lawmakers OK bill to hide public worker addresses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Wednesday voted to let government workers hide their home addresses from public records if they fear for their safety, a response to the country's continuously polarizing politics and pandemic policies that have fueled an increase in violent threats against some public employees. California...
$2.7M for broadband coming to rural communities in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — 27 rural communities in California are getting a boost to their broadband infrastructure, courtesy of a 2.7 million grant. The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the American Rescue Plan grant funding through the Economic Adjustment Assistance program for the development of broadband strategic plans.
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to participate...
California OKs bill to protect workers who use marijuana at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Dangerous heat wave gripping Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A dangerous heat wave is hitting California for the Labor Day holiday weekend. High pressure will be bringing a stretch of 100s that starts during the week and last through much of the following week. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect starting Saturday and lasts...
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Monday advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers' costs. The bill would create a new 10-member Fast Food Council...
Which cooling centers are open across Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures across Northern California reaching 100 degrees for a multi-day stretch, many cities and counties continue to run cooling centers. See below for a list of cooling centers opening in the area. Sacramento County cooling locations. Elk Grove. Wackford Community Center. 9014 Bruceville Road. Sept....
California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing...
