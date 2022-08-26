Read full article on original website
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
WITN
Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Counties across Eastern Carolina are raising awareness of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in North Carolina on International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the Overdose Awareness Day website, observances of the day began in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia. The day has since been...
WITN
Craven County nonprofit organization hosts annual overdose awareness event
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the New Bern community gathered at Union Point Park for the seventh annual International Overdose Awareness Event Wednesday night. The event provided people with the chance to remember loved ones who have passed away or who are currently still battling addiction. Several guest speakers...
WITN
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
WITN
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
WITN
Pitt County
With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
WITN
Pitt County & Greenville law enforcement comment on recent string of shootings
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The sheriff of Pitt County and Greenville’s interim police chief are speaking out after a number of recent shootings. Shattered glass and bullet holes were seen on a van after an early Saturday morning shooting off of McClellan and Brown streets in Greenville. A 26-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.
WITN
Craven County couple charged with drug trafficking
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina couple is behind bars after being accused of trafficking drugs from their Craven County home. Deputies say that they executed a search warrant at their home at 1413 Mockingbird Lane on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, deputies...
WITN
Pitt County DSS hosts job fair
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP) job fair Tuesday. The event, which took place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, provided custodial and non-custodial parents with the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in industries like factory, industrial, and customer and food services.
WITN
VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
WITN
‘It’s a necessity’: Organizations work to get broadband access to rural communities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to bring internet access to all of Eastern Carolina have been underway for years. “We know that in the 21st century, broadband is foundational,” Patrick Woodie, NC Rural Center president said. However, broadband is a foundation that not everyone has, especially in rural parts...
WITN
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
WITN
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday. Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.
WITN
Pet of the Week: Mavi
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
WITN
Associate degree at BCCC can guarantee admission to University of Mount Olive
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Students who complete an associate degree at Beaufort County Community College will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive. BCCC says the University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in Agribusiness at the university as part of its UMO Promise program.
WITN
Man out on parole arrested on gun & drug charges
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Scotland Neck man out on parole has been arrested and charged with gun and drug crimes. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Damien Little, 33, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.
WITN
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for three suspects in the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Police Department says officers responded to a call of a possible assault in the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. Monday at 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller lying in the driveway.
