ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Counties across Eastern Carolina are raising awareness of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in North Carolina on International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the Overdose Awareness Day website, observances of the day began in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia. The day has since been...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Beaufort County, NC
Government
Beaufort County, NC
Health
City
Wilson, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
WITN

Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County

With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Infection#Sex Partners#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Hiv#General Health#Linus Stds#The Health Department
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pitt County & Greenville law enforcement comment on recent string of shootings

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The sheriff of Pitt County and Greenville’s interim police chief are speaking out after a number of recent shootings. Shattered glass and bullet holes were seen on a van after an early Saturday morning shooting off of McClellan and Brown streets in Greenville. A 26-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Craven County couple charged with drug trafficking

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina couple is behind bars after being accused of trafficking drugs from their Craven County home. Deputies say that they executed a search warrant at their home at 1413 Mockingbird Lane on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, deputies...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County DSS hosts job fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP) job fair Tuesday. The event, which took place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, provided custodial and non-custodial parents with the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in industries like factory, industrial, and customer and food services.
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WITN

VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Rocky Mount man found dead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man who was missing since Saturday has been found dead, according to police. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson was found Wednesday at about 1 p.m. in the woodline in the 400 block of N. Winstead Ave.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday. Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Mavi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Associate degree at BCCC can guarantee admission to University of Mount Olive

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Students who complete an associate degree at Beaufort County Community College will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive. BCCC says the University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in Agribusiness at the university as part of its UMO Promise program.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Man out on parole arrested on gun & drug charges

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Scotland Neck man out on parole has been arrested and charged with gun and drug crimes. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Damien Little, 33, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for three suspects in the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic Beach. The Atlantic Beach Police Department says officers responded to a call of a possible assault in the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. Monday at 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller lying in the driveway.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy