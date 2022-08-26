UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

MOLINE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO