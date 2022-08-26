Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident reduces I-74 West lanes to bridge
UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire rings out Wednesday afternoon in residential neighborhood
No injuries were reported about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire rang out on the 700 block of 25th Street, Rock Island. Our Local 4 News crew saw a gunshot had struck a shutter on a duplex and police found three casings in the alley beside the duplex. Just a few feet away in the middle of 25th Street lay two bicycles.
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
The award recognizes excellence in the construction and renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
ourquadcities.com
QC Federation of Labor plans holiday parade in E.M.
The Quad City Federation of Labor on Wednesday reported it has a record number of entries this year for the 39th-annual Labor Day parade in East Moline. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Tony Bultinck, president of the Illinois State Association of Letter Carriers and of NALC Local 292.
KWQC
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
KWQC
1 in custody after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after an early morning crash in Davenport. According to police, emergency crews responded to 13th and Marquette Streets at 3:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person running from the vehicle. Police say when officers arrived on the...
WIFR
Indiana truck driver dies in crash along I-88 in Whiteside County
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old man died Monday night in a crash on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway in Sterling. Jeff R, Barker of South Whitley, Indiana, was in a semi-tractor trailer that police say crashed into a tree after veering off I-88 westbound near mile marker 41. Illinois...
ourquadcities.com
Quiet Strength invested in helping QC’s health
Coy Jackson and Darrick Cooper joined Local 4 News This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Quiet Strength Health and Performance in Rock Island. You can learn more about the company in the video above or by visiting their website or Facebook page.
KBUR
One person dead after police pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Davenport, IA- A Motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a vehicle while being pursued by authorities. TV station KWQC reports that Iowa State troopers were pursuing the rider due to him speeding over 100 mph. At 9:55 PM Saturday, August 27th, the rider crashed into the back of a vehicle near the intersection of Fairmont Street, and River Drive in Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle at Bettendorf gas station
A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station. Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki...
KWQC
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
ourquadcities.com
Cruise the Hennepin Canal
Geneseo Chamber Executive Director Zack Sullivan was here to talk about how you can cruise the Hennepin Canal on a new tour.
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges
A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
ourquadcities.com
Public invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The Blackhawk Firefighters Association (BFFA) invites the public to a ceremony in memory of tragic events of September 11th. ‘Community Together in Unity, Remembering the 21st Anniversary of 9/11’ is Sunday, September 11, 12:00 p.m. at the Dixon Fire Department, located at 210 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. The public is invited to attend the memorial service to honor the heroes of September 11th. Seating is limited.
ourquadcities.com
Sergeant retires after almost 21 years
A Davenport sergeant is hanging up his hat after serving the community just shy of 21 years. Narcotics Sergeant Scott Lansing retired from the force on August 9. Sergeant Lansing grew up in Dyersville. Once he got older, he moved to Davenport, joined the police department and moved up the ranks. However, his life changed while he was on duty on June 1, 2020.
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
