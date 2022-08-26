Donald Trump has accused the Justice Department of staging the images of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.The photo shows papers strewn across a floor with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents – and one document’s heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence.“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on Truth Social.“Thought they wanted them kept Secret?...

POTUS ・ 47 MINUTES AGO