1 killed in shooting in Olympia, man arrested for domestic violence

OLYMPIA, Wash. - One man is in jail and another is dead after a shooting in Olympia late Monday night. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and said he shot and killed someone that attacked his roommate. Deputies arrived at a home near Libby Rd NE and 46th Ave NE around 10:30 p.m.
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
Two Seattle kidnapping suspects appear in court

Two men accused in separate kidnapping cases will appear in court today. The first alleged kidnapping happened Tuesday morning in the View Ridge neighborhood. The second incident happened in downtown Seattle.
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife

MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
Kent apartment shooting: Man killed, 2 others critically injured

KENT, Wash. - One man was killed and two others critically injured after they were shot in a Kent apartment on Sunday. According to Kent Police, officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the report of shots fired at an apartment complex on 110th Ave. SE just off of SE Kent-Kangley Rd.
U.S. to return $1.2M to Romania following tax fraud case in Yelm

YELM, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Justice is paying $1.2 million back to the Romanian government, years after extraditing a couple for an international tax fraud scheme based out of Yelm, Washington. According to the DOJ, the U.S. extradited Radu and Diana Nemes to Romania back in 2014 to...
Kirkland man reported missing found dead

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
Dad of 13-year-old killed on his bicycle asks supporters to attend council meeting

PARKLAND, Wash. - Friends and family are pushing for safer streets after a 13-year-old was killed by a driver while riding his bike in a crosswalk in late July. Michael Weilert's friends and family met for a "Day to Remember" at the spot where the youngster lost his life in Parkland. The intersection is part of a traffic corridor that's had multiple pedestrian and bicycle accidents in the last year, according to the Washington State Patrol data examined by FOX 13 News.
Man dead, another injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and another injured overnight in North Seattle. At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old...
