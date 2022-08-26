Read full article on original website
Man accused of 12-hour Seattle crime spree, including murder, again does not appear in court
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station and for a deadly beating that happened just a few hours later again did not appear in court. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony murder charge earlier in August. Prosecutors...
Seattle Police investigating 2 separate incidents of attempted child kidnapping
A 10-year-old was put in a trunk and the suspect was almost able to get away with her. Then, a 7-year-old was grabbed by a stranger in downtown Seattle-- his mother and a bystander helped fight him off.
1 killed in shooting in Olympia, man arrested for domestic violence
OLYMPIA, Wash. - One man is in jail and another is dead after a shooting in Olympia late Monday night. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and said he shot and killed someone that attacked his roommate. Deputies arrived at a home near Libby Rd NE and 46th Ave NE around 10:30 p.m.
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
Two Seattle kidnapping suspects appear in court
Two men accused in separate kidnapping cases will appear in court today. The first alleged kidnapping happened Tuesday morning in the View Ridge neighborhood. The second incident happened in downtown Seattle.
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
Kent apartment shooting: Man killed, 2 others critically injured
KENT, Wash. - One man was killed and two others critically injured after they were shot in a Kent apartment on Sunday. According to Kent Police, officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the report of shots fired at an apartment complex on 110th Ave. SE just off of SE Kent-Kangley Rd.
U.S. to return $1.2M to Romania following tax fraud case in Yelm
YELM, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Justice is paying $1.2 million back to the Romanian government, years after extraditing a couple for an international tax fraud scheme based out of Yelm, Washington. According to the DOJ, the U.S. extradited Radu and Diana Nemes to Romania back in 2014 to...
Video shows Kitsap County suspect crashing into patrol vehicle before arrest
Deputies say Hayden Armstrong-Nunes initially appeared to be complying with police when they were trying to arrest him, but then he jumped in a car and sped off. He hit a patrol vehicle while trying to escape.
Police warn parents of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' making its way to the Pacific Northwest
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Police are warning parents about a new rainbow-colored form of fentanyl that has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and can easily be mistaken for candy. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), ‘rainbow fentanyl’ has been seized at both the U.S. southern border...
Kirkland man reported missing found dead
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
Dad of 13-year-old killed on his bicycle asks supporters to attend council meeting
PARKLAND, Wash. - Friends and family are pushing for safer streets after a 13-year-old was killed by a driver while riding his bike in a crosswalk in late July. Michael Weilert's friends and family met for a "Day to Remember" at the spot where the youngster lost his life in Parkland. The intersection is part of a traffic corridor that's had multiple pedestrian and bicycle accidents in the last year, according to the Washington State Patrol data examined by FOX 13 News.
Seattle teachers' union board authorizes strike vote which could happen this weekend
SEATTLE - The Seattle Education Association's Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to approve a strike authorization vote. Educators could vote on a potential strike this weekend. SEA and Seattle Public Schools have been bargaining since June 6, but have not yet come to an agreement for the 2022-23 school...
Man dead, another injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and another injured overnight in North Seattle. At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old...
Kitsap Fire chiefs: St. Michael Medical Center keeps ambulances, patients waiting too long
SILVERDALE, Wash. - First responders in Kitsap County are sounding the alarm, hoping the public and elected leaders take note after firefighters noticed patients having to wait inside ambulances for too long— sometimes for several hours— before they are admitted to the emergency room. Fire department chiefs say...
