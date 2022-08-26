ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

'Unprecedented' rise in student enrollment at Maine's community college due to free tuition

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's community college leaders believe the state's free tuition program that started this year led to an "unprecedented" spike in enrollment. More than 1,400 new students enrolled in Maine community colleges in fall 2022 compared to the prior year. Southern Maine Community College President Joe Cassidy said the program brought nearly 600 new students to campus — 580 of which are fresh out of high school.
