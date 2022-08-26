Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Unprecedented' rise in student enrollment at Maine's community college due to free tuition
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's community college leaders believe the state's free tuition program that started this year led to an "unprecedented" spike in enrollment. More than 1,400 new students enrolled in Maine community colleges in fall 2022 compared to the prior year. Southern Maine Community College President Joe Cassidy said the program brought nearly 600 new students to campus — 580 of which are fresh out of high school.
Part two of Northern Threads exhibit opens at Maine Historical Society
PORTLAND, Maine — The second part of the Maine Historical Society's Northern Threads exhibit is now open to the public and features Maine fashion from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Some of the pieces in the collection are exceedingly rare, including a uniform from the Spanish-American war...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
City of South Portland launches clean-energy rebate program
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the calendar flips to September, the city of South Portland is launching a new rebate program aimed at encouraging residents to invest in clean energy in and around their homes. "Electrify Everything!" goes live Sept. 1, offering rebates on the following items to South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland groups honor lives lost to overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens gathered in Portland on Wednesday to remember those that have lost their battle with substance use disorder. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Multiple recovery and addiction services were in Post Office Park in Portland to provide resources to the community. "We all know...
Parents, students react to Lewiston Public Schools cell phone ban
LEWISTON, Maine — Parents lined up outside Lewiston Middle School Wednesday just before 7 a.m., eager to drop their children off for the first day of school. Students from preschool to freshmen started school on Wednesday, while high schoolers start school Thursday. But as parents and students share excitement...
Maine Things To Do | Camden Windjammer Festival, Ghostland, Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 30 - Sept. 5. When: Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mid-Coast Kennel Club of Maine All-Breed Dog Shows. When: Saturday Sept. 3 & Sunday Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. SATURDAY,...
New school year, new school | Students in Bath to attend temporary school after fire
BATH, Maine — A week before school was supposed to come to an end in June, the Dike-Newell Elementary School burned on a Friday night — and just a few days later, it reignited. Police later charged Allan Thomas Vigil with arson and the school was left badly...
RELATED PEOPLE
New hospitality home in Portland provides comfort for cancer patients
PORTLAND, Maine — A new facility on Portland's East End is aimed at making it easier for cancer patients to get to treatment, especially when they're traveling hundreds of miles roundtrip. The Dempsey Center is operating Clayton's House at 40 O'Brion St. Clayton's House is making new use of...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Portland included in 2022 All-American City winners
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland received national recognition for supporting school children living in public housing. The National Civic League named Portland one of ten winners across the country of the 2022 All-America City Award, Portland ConnectED Executive Director Matt Dubel said in an email. Portland community...
NASA's Artemis 1 will include equipment made in Maine
BIDDEFORD, Maine — While NASA had to postpone its planned launch for Artemis 1 on Monday, when that launch does take place, equipment manufactured in Maine will be onboard. "Our valves are the bread and butter of this system," Brittin Irwin, a technical project manager with FMI, a Spirit AeroSystems Company, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
A Kennebunk gift shop for all abilities is a family affair
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Karleen Frost started making sensory tools, such as weighted blankets, as a way to help her three sons, who are on the autism spectrum. Now, more than a decade later, Frost sells dozens of items for people of all abilities out of her retail shop, Karleen's Ideas. The business is also providing opportunities for her sons to carve out new careers one day.
Students, parents, and educators react to loan forgiveness plan
PORTLAND, Maine — It's that time of year when thousands of students return to their college campuses. Some of them will enter the fall semester with a little less stress on their shoulders. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a student loan debt relief plan to eliminate thousands of dollars...
Scarborough town officials approves Costco development
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Planning Board voted on Monday night to approve plans to bring the first Costco to Maine. Officials voted unanimously to bring the membership-only retail store to the Downs Development. A gas station and around 790 spaces will also come alongside the store. Scarborough town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gorham police welcome Storm, their newest K9 addition
GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois. According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."
Cumberland advising people to avoid water in parks after reported dog deaths
CUMBERLAND, Maine — Officials in the Town of Cumberland are warning people to stay away from water at the town's parks because of the possible presence of a toxic algae. It comes after a Facebook post over the weekend reported the deaths of two dogs tied to suspected blue-green algae exposure at the Twin Brooks Recreation Area.
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
More than half of Franklin Towers apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — More than half of the apartments inside of Franklin Towers in Portland are without power, and could remain that way for up to two weeks. According to the Portland Housing Authority, which oversees the 200 unit building, it's believed a lightning strike during a powerful storm on Friday caused the outage.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0