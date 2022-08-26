KENNEBUNK, Maine — Karleen Frost started making sensory tools, such as weighted blankets, as a way to help her three sons, who are on the autism spectrum. Now, more than a decade later, Frost sells dozens of items for people of all abilities out of her retail shop, Karleen's Ideas. The business is also providing opportunities for her sons to carve out new careers one day.

KENNEBUNK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO