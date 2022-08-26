ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
BBC

Kherson: Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region. The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country's south. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off...
BBC

Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
BBC

Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry

The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC

Multiple strikes on Kherson as Ukraine battles to retake region

A month later, more than 50 ships have so far braved the risks and departed Ukraine - helping to export over 1.2 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs. The blue dots on the map above show where the vessels are planning to go - and the chart below shows what they're carrying.
BBC

Himars missiles and anti-radiation pills: Ukraine round-up

More than six months after Russian troops crossed the border, there are continuing indications of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukraine's military says it has destroyed key Russian control points, weapons and warehouses as it tries to take back the occupied southern city of Kherson. Kyiv said on Tuesday that it...
The Independent

China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang

China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government's arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.Human rights groups and the Japanese government welcomed the report, which had become caught up in a tug-of-war between China and others, who were critical of the delay and lobbying for its release.The assessment released late Wednesday by the U.N. human rights office in Geneva concluded that China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies and...
