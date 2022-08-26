ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

David N Donna Lopez
5d ago

Remove Alder / don't care about anyone but the council members... Not even the police department he defund and now their 120% crimes up..

Enrique Cubillos
4d ago

sending homeless people to another place will not stop the problem you need to start from the top biden the clown will cause more homeless problems by hurting the middle class into poverty like the lower class

austinite
4d ago

Adler previously promised that his 2017 increased occupancy tax would solve the “downturn puzzle” including homelessness in Austin—but he was wrong. After spending more than $400 million on homeless programs since the start of 2017, Austin’s total homelessness INCREASED by 50% and homeless in shelters DECREASED by 30%. There are two obvious flaws with Adler’s homelessness programs: 1. The homeless programs are copied from homeless programs that previously failed in other major USA cities, and are continuing to fail and 2. The homeless programs have zero measurable goals AND accountability on prevention of additional homelessness or actually reducing existing homelessness. Adler is now proposing to spend $515 million more on the SAME failed programs. Instead, Austin should stop their current programs and copy successful homeless programs such as Houston’s or San Antonio’s.

KVUE

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner. Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on ‘Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns

Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
TEXAS STATE
Elgin Courier

Bastrop increases funds to events

Some Bastrop community events are slated to have more city funds next year.On Aug. 23, the Bastrop City Council examined how much money would be contributed for local events from the city’s general fund in the 2023 fiscal year. The amount is scheduled to be $237,000, up from $202,000 last year.The figures come after previous council workshops. The biggest jump in event funding was for the city’s Christmas lighting which from $137,000 by $40,000.“We had uniformity,” said Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Nobody had any issue with the Christmas lighting at $177,000.”Funding for the city’s two-day Juneteenth event doubled by $5,000. The ...
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

Travis County votes to raise minimum wage to $20

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Commissioners Court has voted to raise the minimum wage for Travis County employees from $15 an hour to $ 20 an hour. The commissioners also voted for a 5% raise across the board for salaried employees and a 3% bump into employees' retirement pension.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Eater

15 Quintessential Austin Drive-Thrus

Forget those national fast food chain drive-thrus. Austin is chock full of local restaurants offering grub without the unbearable act of leaving your car. Some are classic city landmarks, like Sandy’s Hamburgers and drive-in Top Notch (though, yes, a drive-in, but still), which was lovingly featured in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, while others are bucking the idea of what a typical drive-thru should offer, such as salad joint Baby Greens or the wood-grilled whole chickens offered at Fresa’s. With that, here are the best drive-thru restaurants and mini-chains found in Austin for quick-and-easy casual meals.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running

AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas

Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
oilmanmagazine.com

At TIPRO Conference, Congressional Leaders and Texas Officials Highlight Policy Priorities Facing the State’s Oil and Gas Industry

Energy Policymakers, Oil & Gas Experts Headline Association’s 2022 Summer Meeting in San Antonio. Austin, Texas — Texas leaders reviewed the largest regulatory, legislative and legal priorities for oil and natural gas producers during the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) annual Summer Conference hosted last week on August 24-25 in San Antonio. Four congressional members, including U.S. Representatives Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Mayra Flores (TX-34), Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and August Pfluger (TX-11), provided remarks at the association’s event, along with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright, Deputy First Assistant Attorney General Grant Dorfman, industry executives from Devon Energy and Satelytics as well as other oil and gas experts.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Is midterm polling beginning to favor Democrats?

AUSTIN, Texas - New polling suggests Democratic voter enthusiasm may pose a threat to the GOP's projections of a red wave at the November ballot box. This comes as President Biden, in recent weeks, signed the Inflation Reduction Act and forgives billions of dollars in student loan debt. Katie Naranjo,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

