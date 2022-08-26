Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man.

Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital.

The man is said to be in stable condition, and the suspect has not been charged at this time.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

