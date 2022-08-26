Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man.
Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital.
The man is said to be in stable condition, and the suspect has not been charged at this time.
