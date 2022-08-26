ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Prosecutor announces charges in deadly Malaekahana crash

By Nicole Napuunoa
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecutor, Steve Alm, announced charges against the alleged driver in a deadly crash that killed two visitors near Gunstock Ranch on Monday.

A grand jury brought two counts of manslaughter charges, one count each second degree assault and abuse against a family or household member against 27-year-old Brennen Canumay.

According to HPD Traffic Division Maj. Ben Moszkowicz, Canumay was allegedly driving a Ford pickup truck heading northbound on the highway in an erratic manner, weaving in and out of traffic when he crashed head-on into a sedan around 1 p.m.

Two occupants of the sedan, Michelle and Ronald Hartman, of Virginia, died as a result of the crash. The other occupant, their daughter Holly, remains in the hospital.

Witnesses said that the driver of the truck was speeding, crossing lanes and overtaking cars right before the crash.

Maj. Moszkowicz confirmed in a news conference on Friday, that Canumay had a long list of traffic violations in the past.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Holly with her ongoing medical expenses and to take her parents back home to Virginia.

Canumay remains in the hospital, with a guard posted at his room, but Alm said he will be arrested in due time.

KHON2

Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Community reeling from accidental Boy Scout shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island community is still reeling from the death of a Boy Scout accidentally shot by a rifle. Those familiar with scout activities say strict safety rules are in place to prevent such a tragedy. But questions are being raised on whether rules may have been broken. Big Island police said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Identity released of 91-year-old man killed in Hawaii ambulance fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of the 91-year-old patient who died in an ambulance fire last week in Kailua. He’s been identified as Fred Kaneshiro of Waimanalo. The cause of death has not been announced at this time. The...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

KHON2

