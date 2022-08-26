Prosecutor announces charges in deadly Malaekahana crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecutor, Steve Alm, announced charges against the alleged driver in a deadly crash that killed two visitors near Gunstock Ranch on Monday.

A grand jury brought two counts of manslaughter charges, one count each second degree assault and abuse against a family or household member against 27-year-old Brennen Canumay.

According to HPD Traffic Division Maj. Ben Moszkowicz, Canumay was allegedly driving a Ford pickup truck heading northbound on the highway in an erratic manner, weaving in and out of traffic when he crashed head-on into a sedan around 1 p.m.

Two occupants of the sedan, Michelle and Ronald Hartman, of Virginia, died as a result of the crash. The other occupant, their daughter Holly, remains in the hospital.

Witnesses said that the driver of the truck was speeding, crossing lanes and overtaking cars right before the crash.

Maj. Moszkowicz confirmed in a news conference on Friday, that Canumay had a long list of traffic violations in the past.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Holly with her ongoing medical expenses and to take her parents back home to Virginia.

Canumay remains in the hospital, with a guard posted at his room, but Alm said he will be arrested in due time.