Little Rock, AR

UAMS assist in giving Texarkana native a second chance at life

By Haven Hughes
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Every year Arkansans are saved because of the gift of life from organ donation. This was the case for Texarkana native Barbara Riley who was the recipient of a kidney transplant at UAMS.

Barbara Riley, 62, got diagnosed with renal failure, after taking medication for pain due to endometriosis.

Riley was chained to her dialysis machine, until June 19 th of 2020. She got the call that changed her life on June 18 th alongside her friends at a “Bingo” game. Riley was in surgery late that night, receiving a kidney from Florida, in hopes to save her life.

“I got the best care here and I travel two hours, one way, to come and get my healthcare because I trust them and as you can see I am a living witness or product of the care they provide,” stated Riley.

Riley’s commuting journey to UAMS came to a close after healing from her transplant, due to not having any medical scares or concerns. She is currently traveling the world serving and plans to help advocate the importance of organ donation.

For more information on UAMS and their Kidney Transplant Clinic, check them out online .

FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

