kvrr.com
Drumconrath Brewing Announces Closure
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A downtown Fargo brewery announces it’s closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced its impending closure on social media Monday. Owner and Hear Brewer Sam Corr says the brewery is forced to close because the taproom is underperforming. Despite a thriving distribution operation in six...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Herding Cats At The Fargo Theatre 2022 International Cat Video Festival
FARGO — It’s furry important news we’re sharing with you this morning. And we’re not kitten around. The cat is coming back to the Fargo Theatre. The International CatVideoFest is returning for September 2022, and we’re purrfectly delighted. Cat video connoisseurs compile the best of...
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
kvrr.com
Record Enrollment Reported For Moorhead Area Public Schools
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment to start the new school year. There are 7,427 students in grades K-12. That is 91 more students than the first day of school in 2021. The largest class in the district is 7th grade with...
kvrr.com
Construction Begins On Townhomes At Center of City of Fargo Dispute
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Roers has started construction on seven townhomes on the east side of St. Paul’s Newman Center in north Fargo. They were supposed to be built by December 2021 in an agreement with the city for the project that includes the center, faith-based housing, and the “View on University Apartments.”
kvrr.com
Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
kvrr.com
Two Arrests Made After Chase Through Fargo and Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Two people are arrested when a traffic stop turns into a chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. on the Main Avenue Bridge, headed into Moorhead then back into Fargo. Police say the car eventually came to a stop and the passenger, 32-year-old Skyler Poitra...
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
kvrr.com
Grand Farm Initiative to enhance precision ag research
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A partnership between North Dakota State University, Emerging Prairie and the Agricultural Research Service will serve to enhance agriculture research by the Grand Farm Initiative. Backed by North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, the Agricultural Research Service wants to strengthen rural economies and diversify farm income.
kfgo.com
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A scary situation for patrons and staff at the Northern gentleman’s Club Saturday night. Witnesses tell us they were asked to stay inside after police were put on high alert. Authorities say the nightclub received a call from an unidentified man threatening gun violence.
valleynewslive.com
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
kvrr.com
Over the weekend the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks closed out their last regular season home series in style two games to one over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- A key cog in the offense is John Silviano, hit two grand slams in consecutive days. I’ve personally never heard of anyone doing that at any level of baseball. He’s been a stud all season. Coming into the series and even in the first two...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman accused of attacking husband, roommate during domestic dispute
(Fargo, ND) -- A 28-year-old Fargo woman is facing charges after attacking her husband and a roommate Sunday. Fargo Police say they responded to a home in the 42-hundred block of Estates Drive South for a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday. The roommate was reportedly injured in that altercation....
