ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Council wants civilians hired to help NOPD with call response

NEW ORLEANS — City Council members, crime victims and their advocates called on the New Orleans Police Department to bring in more help from civilians to ease the backlog of emergency calls for service. Morgan Lamandre, policy director for the sexual assault victims’ advocacy group Sex Trauma Awareness &...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Failed juvenile jail director gets $175-hour consulting gig for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson

Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, employed heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and presided over numerous instances of violence at the facility, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. A day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office responds to recall efforts

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor campaign's office has responded to the recent recall efforts, as some residents are urging others to sign a petition to get Cantrell recalled. Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office released the following statement:. "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first Black woman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Violation

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that the defendant RICHARD JONES, age 22, resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to a federal weapons violation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Helena Moreno
L'Observateur

Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
DESTREHAN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Mayor#Shooting#Politics Local
WWL-TV

Victim identified in Abita Springs killing

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night. Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday night in Talisheek. According to officials, deputies responded to a call of reported gunshots right before midnight in the 73000 block of Tee Street. A neighbor reported that...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy