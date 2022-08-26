Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Council wants civilians hired to help NOPD with call response
NEW ORLEANS — City Council members, crime victims and their advocates called on the New Orleans Police Department to bring in more help from civilians to ease the backlog of emergency calls for service. Morgan Lamandre, policy director for the sexual assault victims’ advocacy group Sex Trauma Awareness &...
NOLA.com
Failed juvenile jail director gets $175-hour consulting gig for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson
Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, employed heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and presided over numerous instances of violence at the facility, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. A day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
Crime victim voices support for recall petition against mayor
The recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is gaining support among a growing number of her constituents, the city’s crime victims.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell hires former NYPD patrol chief to help revamp New Orleans Police Department
The former head of New York City’s massive police patrol division is set to join Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, in a move aimed at shoring up an embattled, shrinking police force. Fausto Pichardo, who rose to become the second-highest ranking officer in the New York Police Department before...
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell sings “Oops!…I Did It Again!”
All of the questions from the media and the voters about the motives of Mayor LaToya Cantrell when it comes to her decisions to act as royalty are justified.
WDSU
Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office responds to recall efforts
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor campaign's office has responded to the recent recall efforts, as some residents are urging others to sign a petition to get Cantrell recalled. Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office released the following statement:. "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first Black woman...
Report: Mayor Cantrell may have violated New Orleans government policy on flight upgrades
According to that report by our partners at NOLA.com, Mayor Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 in city funds airfare upgrades so she can fly in either business class or first class instead of coach.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Violation
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that the defendant RICHARD JONES, age 22, resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to a federal weapons violation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
L'Observateur
Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
fox8live.com
Nearly 2,100 sign Mayor Cantrell recall petition Monday in Lakeview, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they’ve reached nearly 3,000 signatures after just three days, with roughly 2,100 registered voters signing the petition Monday night at an event held in Lakeview. The pop-up signing event at the corner of...
Senseless violence and killings around the city are escalating, Reverend is taking matters into his own hands.
"It's demonic, diabolical, and devilish. My son's debt has inspired us to STOP THE VIOLENCE."
Louisiana pastor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after his son is gunned down just minutes from his church
Dr. Orin Grant Sr. has always relied on the power of prayer to get him through life's most difficult times. But the Gretna pastor is using his faith to guide him through the greatest challenge he's ever faced after losing his 20-year-old son.
WWL-TV
Victim identified in Abita Springs killing
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night. Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
Cantrell recall organizers getting signatures, threats
Leaders of the recall effort to remove the mayor of New Orleans from office say they are getting overwhelming support. Recall Committee Chair Belden Batiste says, “I want the best for our city.”
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday night in Talisheek. According to officials, deputies responded to a call of reported gunshots right before midnight in the 73000 block of Tee Street. A neighbor reported that...
Victims left waiting as New Orleans rape reports often considered 'non-emergencies'
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of calls this year to report aggravated rapes to New Orleans police were reclassified from “emergencies” to a less urgent status, leaving some survivors waiting hours for officers from an overstretched and understaffed department. The result is that, increasingly, survivors are no longer...
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
