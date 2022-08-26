Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
KOCO
Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
KOCO
Hours-long standoff ensues after man leads deputies on chase
OKLAHOMA CITY — Updated at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 31. The suspect at the center of a 10-hour standoff attempted to ran away and has been arrested, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed. A suspect has been barricaded inside a home at SW 16th and Penn for hours. The standoff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
2 suspects expected in court after being accused of leaving body in Norman basement
NORMAN, Okla. — Two suspects are expected in court after they were accused of murdering a woman and leaving her body in a Norman basement. The woman’s body was found after being stored there for years. Two of the three suspects are scheduled in court on Tuesday. Desiree...
KOCO
Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
KOCO
Wanted fugitive dead after overnight shootout at Cimarron City home
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — A wanted fugitive is dead after an overnight shootout when he broke into a Cimarron City home. The suspect had been terrorizing the family for months. The Logan County sheriff told KOCO 5 it started a year ago when the suspect kidnapped one of the family members.
KOCO
1 person dead after shooting in Logan County
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
OSBI: Forensic genealogy helps identify woman found near Lake Thunderbird
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that forensic genealogy helped identify a woman found near Lake Thunderbird. The OSBI announced that a woman found partially buried on Aug. 31, 2008, near Lake Thunderbird is identified as Angela Mason. Mason, who was 25 then, was found partially decomposed in a shallow grave at 120thand Alameda streets.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
KOCO
Police grappling with Bricktown's biggest problem — unattended juveniles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say extra patrols this summer are keeping Bricktown safer, but they’re still working to get a handle on unsupervised kids. They’re calling on parents to help. “I would say that the juveniles, unattended in Bricktown, is probably our largest problem just because there's...
KOCO
Children, adults take one last run down Edmond's iconic Rocket Slide
EDMOND, Okla. — Neighbors in Edmond came together this afternoon to enjoy the Rocket Slide at Stephenson Park one last time. The park is due for renovations, and the decades-old slide won’t be around much longer. “I’ve been coming here since I was three, and I like this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Crews called to fight early morning house fire in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were called to fight an early morning house fire in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, crews received a call about a house fire. The house is now a total loss. Officials said the house was vacant and has been since January. The person...
KOCO
Wrong number on Shawnee police badges given to children causes confusion
SHAWNEE, Okla. — A Shawnee switcheroo at a kid's expo last weekend led to some confusion. Toy police badges had the wrong phone number. Rather than the Shawnee, Oklahoma, police department, they had the number for police in Shawnee, Kansas. The wooden police badges were handed out at the...
KOCO
Officials respond to car that crashed in building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a car that crashed into a building in Oklahoma City. At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a scene where a car crashed into a building on Northwest Expressway. Officials said there were no injuries reported. The Oklahoma City Fire Department...
KOCO
Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
KOCO
Newly appointed Mexican consul-general for region visits OKC, touts potential consulate here one day
The new federal office in charge of connecting Mexican Americans in the area to services visited Oklahoma City today. Oklahoma City Community College celebrated the new consul general of Mexico in the region. His goal is to unite Mexican Americans in the community through services, education and meeting various needs in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Chickasha blaze was an 'incendiary fire,' state Fire Marshal says
CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire in Chickasha earlier this month has been ruled to have been intentional, according to the state Fire Marshal. The fire marshal said the inferno at a hand sanitizer facility was incendiary, meaning someone had to start it. On Aug. 7, the fire destroyed a...
KOCO
Bethany college locked down after man with felony warrants hides in dorm room
BETHANY, Okla. — A Bethany college campus had some tense moments Monday, including a lockdown and a felony arrest. A man was found inside a Southwestern Christian University dorm. The campus went on lockdown when police found out he had felony warrants. “About 10:55, we received information from the...
Comments / 1