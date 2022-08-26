ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KOCO

Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
KOCO

Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
KOCO

Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
Oklahoma County, OK
KOCO

Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown

BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
KOCO

1 person dead after shooting in Logan County

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
KOCO

OSBI: Forensic genealogy helps identify woman found near Lake Thunderbird

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that forensic genealogy helped identify a woman found near Lake Thunderbird. The OSBI announced that a woman found partially buried on Aug. 31, 2008, near Lake Thunderbird is identified as Angela Mason. Mason, who was 25 then, was found partially decomposed in a shallow grave at 120thand Alameda streets.
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
KOCO

Officials respond to car that crashed in building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a car that crashed into a building in Oklahoma City. At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a scene where a car crashed into a building on Northwest Expressway. Officials said there were no injuries reported. The Oklahoma City Fire Department...
KOCO

Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO

Chickasha blaze was an 'incendiary fire,' state Fire Marshal says

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A fire in Chickasha earlier this month has been ruled to have been intentional, according to the state Fire Marshal. The fire marshal said the inferno at a hand sanitizer facility was incendiary, meaning someone had to start it. On Aug. 7, the fire destroyed a...
