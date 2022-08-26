ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Klamath Falls News

KCC appoints acting president while Gutierrez takes extended medical leave

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Community College Board of Directors has approved a six-month contract naming Camille Preus Acting President of KCC, effective Sept. 6. The contract was finalized at a special meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, Aug. 26 in order to maintain proper leadership while current KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez takes extended leave due to an undisclosed medical condition.
State Parks Commission to meet in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene September 13-14 in the Klamath Falls, Oregon area for its fourth meeting of the year. On Sept. 13, commissioners will tour Collier Memorial State Park starting at 8 a.m., followed by a work session and training at the Running Y Ranch Resort in the Mahogany/ Ponderosa Room, 5500 Running Y Road, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation

When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Two dead following murder-suicide

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
Commentary: Organized Crime in Klamath County

Commentary by, Chris Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff. Organized Crime; that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution.
Lower Klamath and Tule Lake refuges announce 2022-23 hunt season closure

TULELAKE, Calif. - Tule Lake and Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuges will be closed to all public upland game bird and waterfowl hunting during the fall/winter 2022-23 season. Beginning September 17, 2022, and continuing through March 10, 2023, this closure will affect upland game bird seasons, the general waterfowl season,...
Tuesday, August 30th Evening Weather

More very hot weather expected tomorrow with smoke impacting air quality in Curry, Josephine and Jackson Counties. The eastside will see critical fire danger due to gusty south and southwest winds and very low humidity.
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
