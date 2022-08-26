Read full article on original website
Related
Klamath Falls News
KCC appoints acting president while Gutierrez takes extended medical leave
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Community College Board of Directors has approved a six-month contract naming Camille Preus Acting President of KCC, effective Sept. 6. The contract was finalized at a special meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, Aug. 26 in order to maintain proper leadership while current KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez takes extended leave due to an undisclosed medical condition.
Klamath Falls News
State Parks Commission to meet in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene September 13-14 in the Klamath Falls, Oregon area for its fourth meeting of the year. On Sept. 13, commissioners will tour Collier Memorial State Park starting at 8 a.m., followed by a work session and training at the Running Y Ranch Resort in the Mahogany/ Ponderosa Room, 5500 Running Y Road, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
ijpr.org
Continued drought challenges even normally robust water supplies, like Medford's
Irrigation season ended early again this year, because there's just not enough water to go around. And even water sources that have been reliable and plentiful through years of drought are starting to show signs of reduced flow. The Medford Water Commission serves Medford and several surrounding towns from a...
Herald and News
Klamath Falls funeral home offers eco-friendly aquamation
When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian. But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of...
KDRV
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Klamath Falls News
Two dead following murder-suicide
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Klamath Falls News
Commentary: Organized Crime in Klamath County
Commentary by, Chris Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff. Organized Crime; that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution.
Klamath Falls News
Lower Klamath and Tule Lake refuges announce 2022-23 hunt season closure
TULELAKE, Calif. - Tule Lake and Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuges will be closed to all public upland game bird and waterfowl hunting during the fall/winter 2022-23 season. Beginning September 17, 2022, and continuing through March 10, 2023, this closure will affect upland game bird seasons, the general waterfowl season,...
KDRV
Tuesday, August 30th Evening Weather
More very hot weather expected tomorrow with smoke impacting air quality in Curry, Josephine and Jackson Counties. The eastside will see critical fire danger due to gusty south and southwest winds and very low humidity.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Dean Creek Fire in Central Point now fully lined
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 28 at 9:07 pm:. The Central Point police have cancelled the Level 1 evacuation notice for the area of: Old Upton Subdivision: North and West of Upton Road. East of Bear Creek. Updated August 28 at 8:34 pm:. The Dean Creek Fire is...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
KDRV
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
KTVL
Police: Klamath falls man kills woman, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
KLAMATH FALLS — A 41-year-old Klamath Falls woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound with a 63-year-old man who was also found deceased from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:55 pm, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been...
Comments / 2