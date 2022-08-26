On what would’ve been Michael Jackson’s 64th birthday, the King of Pop received a few posthumous gifts from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). “The Lady In My Life,” the endearing ballad from Thriller, earned its first Gold certification while his other album’s singles, “Beat It,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” and collaboration with Paul McCartney, “The Girl Is Mine” received their respective new Platinum certifications. Yet, “Billie Jean” and the “Thriller” single became Diamond-certified records. Thriller, the album, gained its overall Diamond certification back in 1983 and became 34 times multi-platinum in August 2021. That same month, Bad also...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO