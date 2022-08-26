ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sen. Marsha Blackburn declares Taiwan an ‘independent nation’ during Taipei visit

By By Vivian Jones Main Street Nashville
 5 days ago

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn was the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan this week, declaring the self-governing island on Friday to be an “independent nation” – a significant departure from the United States’ One China policy.

“We look forward to continuing to help and support Taiwan as they push forward as an independent nation,” Blackburn said during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday, according to a video released by the senator’s office . “It is important indeed that freedom-loving nations support Taiwan as they seek to preserve their independence and their freedom.”

Blackburn’s is the third diplomatic trip to Taiwan in recent weeks. Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island despite warnings that her travel plans could provoke China, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her trip prompted a furious China to conduct missile tests and military drills around the self-governing island.

During Pelosi’s trip, Blackburn joined a bipartisan statement of support that recommitted to the United States’ One China policy and recognized “all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act.”

Now, she joins a growing bipartisan contingent in Congress pushing for the United States to recognize Taiwan’s independence – a significant departure from the One China policy, which diplomatically acknowledges Beijing’s position that there is only one Chinese government.

“In Congress, I am helping to lead the effort to increase military support to Taiwan and strengthen security for Pacific Island nations,” Blackburn said in a statement. “The White House needs to follow suit by ensuring that the CCP cannot accomplish their goal of regional isolation. I will not be silenced by Communist China, and I will not stop fighting for global freedom.”

Blackburn has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party and human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, calling the nation the “New Axis of Evil.”

The White House has not signaled any effort to reconsider U.S. policy.

Blackburn landed in Taipei for her unannounced visit close to midnight local time on Thursday, her office announced. So far, she has met with President Tsai, foreign ministers, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei.

Blackburn met with Tsai on Friday. They discussed Beijing’s goal of regional economic and security isolation, how the United States can support Taiwan in its self-defense from Chinese aggression, and expanding U.S. trade, specifically in securing high-tech supply chains like semiconductors.

“A warm Taiwan welcome to Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted Friday. “I enjoyed our discussions and look forward to working with friends across the Volunteer State and with the U.S. to strengthen our shared values as well as our commercial ties.”

Also Friday, Blackburn met with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Taipei Guest House and Wellington Koo, Secretary General of Taiwan’s National Security Council.

She presented remarks Friday to officials at Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs.

“Xi Jinping and his military leaders are not prone to making spur of the moment decisions; they planned for this moment, and they were just waiting for an excuse to bully Taiwan,” Blackburn said during the address. “They are clearly testing Taiwan’s resolve, and the rest of the world’s tolerance for even more imperialist violence.”

Last month, Blackburn joined Florida Sen. Rick Scott in filing legislation to authorize a program to lend and lease defense equipment to support the Taiwanese military, mirroring proposals championed by President Joe Biden to support the Ukrainian military.

Blackburn called the trip an “important step to ensuring the Indo-Pacific Region’s continued success against the New Axis of Evil.”

Blackburn also visited Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea on her Indo-Pacific trip. She previously visited Taiwan in 2008.

