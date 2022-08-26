Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s Mountain Area Master Plan envisions updated Ski Time Square, parking structures
After spending nearly a year and a half receiving input from the community, stakeholders, officials and experts, the city’s planning department is seeking a bit more public input for the Mountain Area Master Plan before presenting it before Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The plan lays...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes off this week
Birds of a feather flock together, and fans of a certain beloved regional avian will be spread out across Northwest Colorado in the coming days. The 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes flight Sept. 1-4 with a full schedule of events celebrating the greater Sandhill cranes, which are among the area’s most notable wildlife.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
20 under 40: Erika Petersen has invaluable impact for Oak Creek families
Erika Petersen’s roles for the Town of Oak Creek keep her really busy, but they allow the town’s resident’s to stay busy as well. Since taking over Oak Creek’s summer camp, after school and all-day Friday programs two years ago, Petersen had roughly doubled capacity. That’s on top of managing special events like the annual Easter egg hunt for the town.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement
Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
50 years with the Routt County Fair was just a part of Linda Long’s journey
Linda Long insists she is not retiring. After a decorated 50 years working as the crop superintendent for the Routt County Fair, 39 years as the fair’s building superintendent and 31 years on the Routt County Fair Board, she said she won’t feel comfortable stepping away until she has passed her wealth of knowledge to her successors. She says a two year transition period should be enough, but even after stepping away, Long doesn’t intend to stop working.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CDOT in ‘competition with Wendy’s’ to fill 130 openings on Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state that includes the highly watched stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon down about 22% of its staff. In a meeting with Routt County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
LiftUp of Routt County true to its mission despite ripples from high inflation
Since taking the position as food bank manager at LiftUp of Routt County, Scott Bourbeau has seen the price of food climb, and has found it increasingly difficult to acquire perishable goods. “When you talk to food vendors, and the Food Bank of the Rockies, the number I’m getting from...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
20 Under 40: Anna Moriconi McCaulley translates complexities for Yampa Valley immigrants
If there is one thing that society can agree on, it’s that insurance is hard to understand. The terminology is even more complicated when it’s in a language you are learning. Anna Moriconi McCaulley, a licensed producer at Debbie Aragon’s State Farm office in Steamboat Springs, is bilingual...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bluebird Backcountry experience will include lodging in 2022-23 season
The folks who opened Bluebird Backcountry between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling two winters ago will be offering guests a new opportunity this winter by bringing on-site lodging to the ski area for the first time. “It’ll be up to about 40 beds,” said Jeff Woodward, Bluebird Backcountry co-founder. “There will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
20 Under 40: Tyree Woods strengthens the community through music
The two things on Tyree Woods’ mind every morning are keeping busy and making a difference in the community. “Idle hands are the devil’s plaything,” Woods said. Originally from Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Woods came to the Yampa Valley in 2014 after fighting in Afghanistan with the U.S. Military. Since coming to the area, he took to a life of music and spread joy around the community through the band he started: Buffalo Commons.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
20 Under 40: Mitch Stypinski inspires youth through science, river education
For sixth-grade teacher Mitch Stypinski, his love of science and river ecosystems could not be more obvious because he wears it on his body. On his left thigh is a large tattoo of his favorite scientist: Albert Einstein. Curving down his left arm is a colorful image of his favorite native fish and threatened species: a Colorado pikeminnow. A tattoo on his lower back depicts his favorite bird: a great blue heron.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys tennis shows dramatic improvement at Loveland tournament
The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Loveland for a tournament on Friday, Aug. 26, in hopes of showing growth in the Sailors’ game. Coach Jason Scicchitano said a lot of weaknesses were exposed during the team’s previous match in Grand Junction, and he used practice time to focus on strengthening those flaws.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Thank you David Bonfiglio for taking care of our pharmacy needs
Thank you, David Bonfiglio, Patti and staff in Oak Creek for always being so caring about our pharmacy needs — personal, filling prescriptions and helping our South Routt community. This is excellence at it’s best. All people thank you for your dedication and service, especially us. Thank you.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Courtney Savage appointed to lead Junior Achievement in Routt County
Courtney Savage has become the district director for Junior Achievement–Rocky Mountain Inc. in Routt County, a nonprofit that strives to inspire and prepare young people for success. The Junior Achievement board touted Savage’s experience in a news release announcing her appointment, which went into effect Aug. 25. “Courtney...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Humane Society offering vaccination clinic Sept. 10
The Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic will host its monthly $15 vaccination clinic from noon-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the RCHS shelter, 760 Critter Court. No appointment are needed. All pets should be on a leash or in carriers. Additionally, the Routt County Humane Society is in need of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
20 under 40: Willa Seybolt commits to the hardest aspects of helping youth
Caring for others is a beautiful thing, but in Willa Seybolt’s line of work, it can be gritty. Described as a kind and empathetic listener, Seybolt is in the process of becoming a forensic interviewer for children during which she’ll interview children who are either witnesses to or survivors of crime.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys golf continues dominant start
Steamboat Springs boys golf continues its success with a third straight victory at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Sailors have been able to stay consistent to start the season and continuously have players finishing top five on the leaderboard. Senior Jeremy Nolting was the top Sailor...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?
In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Approach to COVID in schools more relaxed this year
For Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, the start of the school year has been vastly different than it was last year. Some schools had students in masks while others didn’t. Public health and school nurses were often hurrying to contact trace COVID-19 cases and hand down proper quarantine procedures. Not anymore.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball looks to rebuild around young core in 2022
Just one year separated from a 19-5 record and a second place league finish, Soroco volleyball has a brand new look this season. With just three seniors, one returning varsity player and a first-year head coach, Soroco is a young team with little varsity experience. Coach Sarah Pierce called this...
