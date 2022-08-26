ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes off this week

Birds of a feather flock together, and fans of a certain beloved regional avian will be spread out across Northwest Colorado in the coming days. The 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes flight Sept. 1-4 with a full schedule of events celebrating the greater Sandhill cranes, which are among the area’s most notable wildlife.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 under 40: Erika Petersen has invaluable impact for Oak Creek families

Erika Petersen’s roles for the Town of Oak Creek keep her really busy, but they allow the town’s resident’s to stay busy as well. Since taking over Oak Creek’s summer camp, after school and all-day Friday programs two years ago, Petersen had roughly doubled capacity. That’s on top of managing special events like the annual Easter egg hunt for the town.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement

Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Springs, CO
Government
Steamboat Pilot & Today

50 years with the Routt County Fair was just a part of Linda Long’s journey

Linda Long insists she is not retiring. After a decorated 50 years working as the crop superintendent for the Routt County Fair, 39 years as the fair’s building superintendent and 31 years on the Routt County Fair Board, she said she won’t feel comfortable stepping away until she has passed her wealth of knowledge to her successors. She says a two year transition period should be enough, but even after stepping away, Long doesn’t intend to stop working.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bluebird Backcountry experience will include lodging in 2022-23 season

The folks who opened Bluebird Backcountry between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling two winters ago will be offering guests a new opportunity this winter by bringing on-site lodging to the ski area for the first time. “It’ll be up to about 40 beds,” said Jeff Woodward, Bluebird Backcountry co-founder. “There will...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 Under 40: Tyree Woods strengthens the community through music

The two things on Tyree Woods’ mind every morning are keeping busy and making a difference in the community. “Idle hands are the devil’s plaything,” Woods said. Originally from Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Woods came to the Yampa Valley in 2014 after fighting in Afghanistan with the U.S. Military. Since coming to the area, he took to a life of music and spread joy around the community through the band he started: Buffalo Commons.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 Under 40: Mitch Stypinski inspires youth through science, river education

For sixth-grade teacher Mitch Stypinski, his love of science and river ecosystems could not be more obvious because he wears it on his body. On his left thigh is a large tattoo of his favorite scientist: Albert Einstein. Curving down his left arm is a colorful image of his favorite native fish and threatened species: a Colorado pikeminnow. A tattoo on his lower back depicts his favorite bird: a great blue heron.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys tennis shows dramatic improvement at Loveland tournament

The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Loveland for a tournament on Friday, Aug. 26, in hopes of showing growth in the Sailors’ game. Coach Jason Scicchitano said a lot of weaknesses were exposed during the team’s previous match in Grand Junction, and he used practice time to focus on strengthening those flaws.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Longevity
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Courtney Savage appointed to lead Junior Achievement in Routt County

Courtney Savage has become the district director for Junior Achievement–Rocky Mountain Inc. in Routt County, a nonprofit that strives to inspire and prepare young people for success. The Junior Achievement board touted Savage’s experience in a news release announcing her appointment, which went into effect Aug. 25. “Courtney...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Humane Society offering vaccination clinic Sept. 10

The Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic will host its monthly $15 vaccination clinic from noon-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the RCHS shelter, 760 Critter Court. No appointment are needed. All pets should be on a leash or in carriers. Additionally, the Routt County Humane Society is in need of...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 under 40: Willa Seybolt commits to the hardest aspects of helping youth

Caring for others is a beautiful thing, but in Willa Seybolt’s line of work, it can be gritty. Described as a kind and empathetic listener, Seybolt is in the process of becoming a forensic interviewer for children during which she’ll interview children who are either witnesses to or survivors of crime.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys golf continues dominant start

Steamboat Springs boys golf continues its success with a third straight victory at Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Sailors have been able to stay consistent to start the season and continuously have players finishing top five on the leaderboard. Senior Jeremy Nolting was the top Sailor...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?

In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Approach to COVID in schools more relaxed this year

For Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, the start of the school year has been vastly different than it was last year. Some schools had students in masks while others didn’t. Public health and school nurses were often hurrying to contact trace COVID-19 cases and hand down proper quarantine procedures. Not anymore.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball looks to rebuild around young core in 2022

Just one year separated from a 19-5 record and a second place league finish, Soroco volleyball has a brand new look this season. With just three seniors, one returning varsity player and a first-year head coach, Soroco is a young team with little varsity experience. Coach Sarah Pierce called this...
OAK CREEK, CO

