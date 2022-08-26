Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
After win at home Emery traveled to St. George for tournament Friday and Saturday
The Emery Spartan volleyball squad, coming off a win on Thursday over Duchesne at the Spartan Center, headed off to St. George for the Dixie High School Fly High Tournament. Running up against teams like Payson, Valley and host school Dixie, the Spartans went 2-4 on the weekend. Going into...
castlecountryradio.com
Dinos struggle in big loss to Ogden
The Carbon Dinos took their 2-0 record to Ogden High School with a chance to extend their win streak to three games. However, Ogden dominated the game from the opening kick-off as the Dinos fell 41-0. Carbon struggled offensively as they could only muster just 37 yards of total offense...
castlecountryradio.com
Helper Happenings with Mayor Lenise Peterman
It was time to sit down with Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman to talk about the happenings taking place in Helper. She came in to discuss the Helper’s Arts Festival, river restoration and a business survey. The city just wrapped up the 2022 Helper’s Arts, Music and Film Festival...
castlecountryradio.com
Roberta Lee Parker – August 26 2022
Our loving mother, grandmother, Roberta Lee Parker, passed on her 79th birthday, August 26, 2022, at the San Rafael Health and Rehab in Ferron, Utah. She was born August 26, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Carrie Swanson Pierson. On November of 1962, she married Earl James Parker in Evanston, Wyoming and they had four children: Sherri, Robert, Troylynn and Carrie. Earl preceded her in death on November 18, 2003.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
castlecountryradio.com
Community invited to Recovering Out Loud event on September 9
It’s National Recovery Month in September and Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, along with several like-minded organizations in the area are putting together an event entitled Recovering Out Loud on Friday, September 9 at the Price City Peace Garden. Prevention Program Director, Taylor Passarella stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details.
Comments / 0