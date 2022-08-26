Our loving mother, grandmother, Roberta Lee Parker, passed on her 79th birthday, August 26, 2022, at the San Rafael Health and Rehab in Ferron, Utah. She was born August 26, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Carrie Swanson Pierson. On November of 1962, she married Earl James Parker in Evanston, Wyoming and they had four children: Sherri, Robert, Troylynn and Carrie. Earl preceded her in death on November 18, 2003.

FERRON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO