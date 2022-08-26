ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats press Senate to vote on bill removing Dred Scott justice bust from Capitol

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNPmQ_0hX6Nyoj00
Tweet

Top House Democrats are pressing the Senate to vote on a bill to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, the author of the Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling, from the Capitol.

In June 2021, the House passed a bill 285-120 that would replace the bust of Taney with that of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and remove statues of individuals who served in the Confederacy. All opposition came from Republican lawmakers.

The legislation, however, has not yet been brought up for a vote in the Senate, which House Democrats are now pushing for.

In a letter on Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and other Democrats asked that the upper chamber bring up the bill for a vote “without delay” as the end of the current Congress approaches.

“Memorialization as part of the collection of artwork in the U.S. Capitol is one of the highest honors available to Americans and those who have stood with our country in defense of liberty and democracy. It is shameful that individuals who fought to uphold slavery, participated in seditious rebellion, or worked to promote segregation remain honored in such a way,” the House Democrats wrote.

The note was addressed to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Rules Committee Ranking Member Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

House Democrats said it is “an indignity” that African American individuals in the Senate are “confronted with these memorials to those who viewed African Americans as inferior and unworthy of full and equal inclusion under our Constitution.”

“It is essential that we correct this injustice now,” the lawmakers add.

Hoyer introduced the bill in May 2021.

Taney wrote the majority opinion in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, in which the Supreme Court upheld slavery and ruled that Black people could not be American citizens. The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery and the 14th Amendment granting citizenship to all individuals born in the U.S. overturned the ruling.

Hoyer, Clyburn and others previously penned a letter to Schumer in September asking that the Senate hold a vote on the bill.

Friday’s letter cited the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, noting that “Americans were shocked and appalled to see the Confederate battle flag carried into the Capitol by insurrectionists; African-American Members, staff, and visitors must see just as poignant a symbol of injustice every single day in the likenesses of these individuals who were at the root of what that flag represents.”

“That must end,” they added.

The Democrats specifically called for the removal of busts of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, who defended slavery, and Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States of America, among others.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee (Calif.), Karen Bass (Calif.) G.K. Butterfield (N.C.), Bennie Thompson (Miss.), Dutch Ruppersberger (Md.), John Sarbanes (Md.), Anthony Brown (Md.), Jamie Raskin (Md.), David Trone (Md.), Kweisi Mfume (Md.), Jim McGovern (N.J.), Nikema Williams (Ga.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D.C.) joined Hoyer and Clyburn in signing the letter.

Comments / 83

Shawn Silliman
5d ago

this is wrong,you are trying to judge someone from today's standards and laws ,when he made that famous ruling things and laws in this country were different ,quite comparing the present to the past.

Reply(2)
44
walkerdog
5d ago

A better idea would be to put a plaque explaining the history. It does us no good to erase our past and pretend it didn't happen.

Reply(2)
34
Russell Bickford
4d ago

Just another sign that the Leftist Socialist Democrats want to rewrite history. Removing history is just another way of rewriting history. Where do we see that happening? in Socialist Countries. Does any American want to become another Socialist Banana Republic? You need to vote Republican in November to stop the Leftist Socialist Democrats from dragging the USA any further towards a country that is run by only one political party and that is what the Leftist Socialist Democrats want so badly they will say and do anything and everything they need to do to obtain that,

Reply(11)
26
Related
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kweisi Mfume
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
John Sarbanes
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Nikema Williams
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Black People#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Politics Legislative#House#Supreme Court#Republican#Americans#Senate Rules Committee
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNBC

Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns

The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15 style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. Advocates say the weapons are a symbol of freedom, and important for personal safety.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

678K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy