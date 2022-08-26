Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Austin expecting an "adequate supply" for updated COVID-19 booster
A new, updated COVID-19 booster just got authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is still not clear exactly how protective the new shots might be against dominant variant BA.5, but the redesign is expected to curtail a fall or winter surge. “Bring it on. I’ll take all...
CBS Austin
Copper Beech management says it's made 'significant progress' in fixing issues
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Many people are reacting to the unsanitary conditions at a San Marcos apartment complex. College students are accusing Copper Beech Townhomes of being filthy and non-responsive to urgent maintenance requests. Once CBS Austin got involved, more people said there’s more when it comes to this complex.
CBS Austin
Austin one step closer to getting a trauma recovery center after city approves funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has agreed to put $1 million worth of funding towards a new trauma recovery center in Austin. This center will benefit any person who is a victim of a violent crime and their family. A trauma recovery center, a crucial resource to...
CBS Austin
Law enforcement conducting "high risk" apprehension near Wimberley
ORIGINAL --- Hays County officials say law enforcement officers are conducting a "high risk apprehension" near Wimberley. County Judge Ruben Becerra says it's happening in the 4800 block of Mt. Sharp Road in rural area northwest of Wimberley. He said the suspect is armed with a rifle and revolver. ALSO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Elgin man in search of donor for 4th kidney transplant
ELGIN, Texas — A Central Texas man who has been fighting kidney failure since the age of two is in need of his fourth transplant. Now, his family is getting creative and turning to social media for help finding a donor. “Most of the time I feel good if...
CBS Austin
Austin's airport braces for busy Labor Day weekend
The unofficial end to summer is another busy travel weekend, and already Austin's airport and AAA are warning travelers to be prepared. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) urges travelers who don’t have Clear or TSA PreCheck to get there two and a half hours before departure. After what has been...
CBS Austin
State officials say Lake Walter E. Long is infested with zebra mussels
Zebra mussels are infesting Lake Walter E. Long off Decker Lane in east Travis County. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the invasive species is established and reproducing in the lake. Zebra mussel larvae were first detected in October 2018 and May 2019. Earlier this month, Austin watershed protection...
CBS Austin
Tracking trips to save money, reduce congestion and help the planet
Back-to-school also means back to crowded roadways and congestion. As thousands of parents, kids and school buses start making twice-daily commutes, one Central Texas organization is helping people find ways to drive a little less, save money and preserve the planet. Everyday Austin commuter Robert Owen tracks his trip to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Community members advocate for free bus passes for unhoused Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the community are pushing for CapMetro to change how unhoused people access public transportation. At Monday’s board meeting, community members asked for the green light to get free fares and bus passes for people experiencing homelessness. “[It’s] very hard for someone who hasn’t...
CBS Austin
How the Goddard Family of Schools can help get your students back on their academic track
While the pandemic greatly changed school and playtime routines, it’s no surprise that children have been incredibly resilient. However, according to a Harvard study, 61% of parents still feel the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social-emotional development. Happily, Goddard Systems Chairman and CEO, Dennis R. Maple, and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Lauren Starnes joined us to discuss how parents can notice stress in their children and help them reacclimate and grow this school year.
CBS Austin
'This is what makes Austin weird' Lucy in Disguise stops rentals, purchase only
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds says it’s time for them to hang up their hats. They announced this is their final year in business and starting Wednesday they’re no longer offering costume rentals, only purchases. "It’s just very weird, to me this is just what makes Austin weird,"...
CBS Austin
Austin Ed Fund presents checks totaling $300K to 2022 Teacher Grant Program recipients
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Ed Fund, Austin ISD's nonprofit public education foundation, visited dozens of campuses to present checks to recipients of its 2022 Teacher Grant Program on Wednesday. On August 18, Austin Ed Fund announced it would be awarding 52 projects across the district totaling $300,000. The Teacher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls, , a...
CBS Austin
Combination of rain and drought puts extra stress on Austin roads
AUSTIN, Texas — The combination of drought followed by heavy rain is stressing Austin roads. Cracks and potholes are the most common problems and city roads could see more of them with a week of rain in the forecast. “We could see additional potholes and cracking, but that’s what...
CBS Austin
SWAT called out to Round Rock home after report of burglary in progress
The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team was called out to a home burglary that was allegedly in progress Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle, in a neighborhood south of Forest Creek Drive. Round Rock PD said once officers entered the...
CBS Austin
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
CBS Austin
One dead after auto-pedestrian crash on SB I-35 at Cesar Chavez, all lanes reopened
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday off Interstate 35 near downtown Austin. The crash caused significant traffic delays. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 5:23 a.m. reporting a crash involving a pedestrian in the 30th block of North I-35 in the southbound lanes at East Cesar Chavez.
CBS Austin
Police seek help identifying NE Austin robbery suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a Northeast Austin Little Caesar’s last month. It happened Thursday, July 28, at the pizza restaurant located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard, near the Hwy 198 & I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says between 10-10:30...
CBS Austin
Police seek help locating North Austin homicide suspect
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a North Austin homicide earlier this month. It happened Tuesday, August 9, at the Citgo located at 1600 Ohlen Road, near the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
CBS Austin
Hit the water for a great cause at The Flatwater Foundation's annual paddle event!
Providing access to mental health services for those touched by cancer, The Flatwater Foundation invites you to grab a paddle and join them for the 13th annual Tyler's Dam That Cancer fundraising event. Trevor Scott welcomes Chelsea Hardee from The Flatwater Foundation to share how we can join them on the lake for this worthy cause.
Comments / 0