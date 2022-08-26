Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
SFGate
Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to Star as High School Sweethearts in Hallmark’s Fall Romance ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Teri Hatcher and James Tupper will star as former high school sweethearts in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie “Mid-Love Crisis,” premiering this fall. Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener also star. Hatcher portrays Mindy, a single mom approaching her 50th birthday who “realizes she’s in the...
SFGate
This Ain’t No Picnic Festival Blurs Genres and Generations at the Rose Bowl: Concert Review
The Brookside Golf Club at the Rose Bowl has seen a lot of foot traffic over the last few months, much of it unrelated to the sport. The expansive course has become a convenient setting for several music festivals and cultural events, including This Ain’t No Picnic, which touched down in Pasadena this past weekend.
SFGate
Kinology Boards Yasmine Benkiran’s Venice Critics Week Film ‘Queens’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Gregoire Melin’s Kinology, the banner behind “Annette,” has boarded “Queens,” Yasmine Benkiran’s feature debut, which will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The uplifting Moroccan movie will unspool on closing night of Critics Week. Kinology represents the film in international markets.
SFGate
Paul Schrader Talks Creepiness and Race Relations in Venice Title ‘Master Gardener’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The film follows Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the conscientious horticulturist of the historic Gracewood Gardens estate, which is owned by wealthy dowager Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). When she demands that he take on her troubled biracial great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, Roth’s spartan existence turns chaotic. More...
