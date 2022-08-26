Read full article on original website
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two men who died in a crash in Carmel. Officials say the Nissan sedan was driven by Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon and his passenger was Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Both men died as a result of the crash that happened Monday night. It was just after 9:00 when members of the Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Hampden Road in Carmel, also known as Route 69. Both men were deceased when Deputies arrived.
2 Men Die Monday Night in Single-Vehicle Crash in Carmel
Two men have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 9:19 p.m. Monday. When they arrived in the 800 block of Route 69, they found a lone sedan and two males who were deceased. Officials have identified the driver as 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon, and his passenger as 17-year-old Kadin Brown of Newburgh.
Graham Lacher's family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the man who has been missing from Bangor for 3 months. A Silver Alert was issued for Lacher in early June when he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. There have been multiple searches in the Bangor Mall area, since that time, but the only sign of the 37-year-old, so far, has been the discovery of his orange knit hat. That was found by a volunteer searcher inside the treeline off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor, located just off Stillwater Avenue. What's not known is whether he lost it or left it there intentionally.
