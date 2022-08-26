ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair announces $73.5 million ARISE initiative at inaugural Tech Yeah conference

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin has announced the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies, a $73.5 million grant initiative that aims to strengthen the region while bringing its 13 states — including West Virginia — closer together. Manchin announced the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU Innovation Corporation welcomes Hope Gas as first tenant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced today (Aug. 31) that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in its Chestnut Ridge Road facility. “We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stacey K. Armstrong, president of the WVU Innovation Corporation, said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Backyard Brawl could come down to which team stays cool

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Any opener to a football season is different and difficult. It is a journey into the unknown for both sides, and that is especially true for West Virginia and Pitt as they stoke up the Backyard Brawl after an 11-year hiatus, this the 105th renewal of one of college football’s most hotly contested rivalries.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Monongalia County Commission moves forward in accepting West Virginia mass litigation opioid settlement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission moved forward with accepting the West Virginia mass litigation panel opioid settlement. At its regular meeting on Wednesday, commissioners unanimously voted to approve the subdivision settlement participation form "pursuant to the distributors West Virginia subdivision Settlement Agreement West Virginia MLP opioid settlement.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Keyser and Frankfort seeking week two wins

MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - Week one couldn’t have gone any better as far as Mineral County high school football is concerned. Frankfort opened up big with a 51-0 rout of rival Moorefield in front of a large, enthusiastic home crowd in Short Gap. Keyser got behind RCB 14-0 early, but rallied to beat the Flying Eagles 35-21 in front of raucous crowd in Clarksburg that included a fireworks display.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines

KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

The Backyard Brawl is almost here

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – First it was years, then months, weeks and days. Now the countdown to the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl, dormant since 2011, is mere hours away.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV

