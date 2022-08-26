MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced today (Aug. 31) that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in its Chestnut Ridge Road facility. “We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stacey K. Armstrong, president of the WVU Innovation Corporation, said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO