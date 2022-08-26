Read full article on original website
WVU Innovation Corporation
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia.
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
Clarksburg Visitor's Bureau information office opens in Goff Building in downtown Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City and state officials joined building owner Chris Lane and Clarksburg Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Yoke for a ribbon cutting at a new location for visitors and residents alike to get more information on the area. Visitors to the new Clarksburg Visitors Center...
Electric boat manufacturer announces Brooke County facility during West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — The latest company to choose the Mountain State as its home was announced Wednesday during the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. Pure Watercraft, which makes electric boats, plans to repurpose an 80,000-square-foot former...
Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair announces $73.5 million ARISE initiative at inaugural Tech Yeah conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin has announced the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies, a $73.5 million grant initiative that aims to strengthen the region while bringing its 13 states — including West Virginia — closer together. Manchin announced the...
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Golf Classic held Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Golf Classic was held Wednesday at the Bridgeport Country Club. After heavy rain the day before, golfers were able to enjoy pleasant weather and a relatively dry course for the 39th annual tournament.
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Rowlesburg, Belington, and Salem
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Preston, Barbour, and Harrison counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
McCutchan Annual Car Show to benefit EFHS Foundation, sports complex project
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Saturday, McCutchan’s Heating and Cooling will hold its second annual car show at East Fairmont High School, the proceeds of which go toward supporting the high school’s foundation and a proposed new sports complex on campus. McCutchan’s Heating and Cooling owner...
WVU Innovation Corporation welcomes Hope Gas as first tenant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced today (Aug. 31) that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in its Chestnut Ridge Road facility. “We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stacey K. Armstrong, president of the WVU Innovation Corporation, said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”
Keyser's Maddy Rhodes prepares to deliver a serve..jpg
FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Close, but no cigar. The Lady Tornado traveled to Pendleton on …
Backyard Brawl could come down to which team stays cool
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Any opener to a football season is different and difficult. It is a journey into the unknown for both sides, and that is especially true for West Virginia and Pitt as they stoke up the Backyard Brawl after an 11-year hiatus, this the 105th renewal of one of college football’s most hotly contested rivalries.
William 'Bill' Sampson
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Sampson, 86, of Shinnston, WV received his wings…
Monongalia County Commission moves forward in accepting West Virginia mass litigation opioid settlement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission moved forward with accepting the West Virginia mass litigation panel opioid settlement. At its regular meeting on Wednesday, commissioners unanimously voted to approve the subdivision settlement participation form "pursuant to the distributors West Virginia subdivision Settlement Agreement West Virginia MLP opioid settlement.”
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invites community to Labor Day picnic after two-year absence
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend, and officials are encouraging the community to come out for a fun, free afternoon.
Frankfort's Luke Robinette stiff-arms his Moorefield opponent..jpg
Keyser and Frankfort seeking week two wins
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - Week one couldn’t have gone any better as far as Mineral County high school football is concerned. Frankfort opened up big with a 51-0 rout of rival Moorefield in front of a large, enthusiastic home crowd in Short Gap. Keyser got behind RCB 14-0 early, but rallied to beat the Flying Eagles 35-21 in front of raucous crowd in Clarksburg that included a fireworks display.
Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines
KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
The Backyard Brawl is almost here
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – First it was years, then months, weeks and days. Now the countdown to the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl, dormant since 2011, is mere hours away.
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
