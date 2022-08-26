Read full article on original website
5 players Bears could sign after NFL cut down day
TYLER JOHNSON - WIDE RECEIVER. Beat reporters out of Tampa Bay were surprised that Johnson didn’t make the team on Tuesday. But the Buccaneers have a deep wide receiver room with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin returning, and the addition of Julio Jones. Johnson played over half of the Bucs’ offensive snaps last season, and caught 36 balls for 310 yards.
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Bears claiming Alex Leatherwood affects OL competition
The Bears made an intriguing addition to their offensive line on Wednesday, claiming former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. The Raiders selected Leatherwood in the first-round of the 2021 draft, and many pundits at the time thought it was a bit of a reach, thinking Leatherwood would be drafted somewhere in the second round instead. Experts also projected Leatherwood as a guard, but the Raiders made him an immediate starter at right tackle, and he struggled. Leatherwood was flagged for holding and false starts seven times, each. The Raiders eventually moved Leatherwood to right guard, and according to Raiders beat writers, his play improved inside.
Bears land more players on NFL top-100 list than Packers
Wait... the Bears NFL top-100 players than the Packers?. This is certainly a victory for the city of Chicago. The Bears rostered three players on the NFL's top-100 list, including David Montgomery (No. 98), Roquan Smith (No. 84) and Robert Quinn (No. 48). The Packers rostered two players -- linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (No. 49) and Aaron Rodgers (No. 3).
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Bears claim six players off waivers, most by any team
Ryan Poles and the front office are making moves to enhance the roster. The Bears claimed six players off waivers on Wednesday, the most of any team. They claimed OL Alex Leatherwood (OL), Armon Watts (DL), Josh Blackwell (DB), Kingsley Johnathan (DE), Sterling Weatherford (LB) and Trevon Wesco (TE). Leatherwood...
Bears release three players amidst final round of roster cuts
In accordance with Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline for final roster cuts, the Bears are starting to cut players from the current roster to downsize to the NFL's 53-man limit. WR Kevin Shaa, OL Corey Dublin, and DB Jon Alexander were waived by the Bears on Monday, according to the team. The three represent the first to go amidst a long road of cuts.
Cubs-Giants game scheduled for after Bears season opener
The Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend series between Sept. 9-11. The series finale on Sunday is scheduled as ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 7 p.m. CST. The game will begin hours after the Bears season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, which...
How hard NFL lessons helped Pettis seize Bears opportunity
LAKE FOREST – Dante Pettis knows all too well how fleeting NFL opportunities can be. When the moment arises, you must seize it if you want to cling to your professional life. After making the Bears' 53-man roster Tuesday, Pettis has given himself a new lease on NFL life.
Why Bears may not have found starting OL just yet
After months of mixing combinations, the Bears have finally settled on giving five guys the first-team reps on the offensive line. From left to right, the Bears have gone with Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. Going into training camp, Whitehair was the only surefire...
Why Bears making no-lose gamble on Leatherwood is right move
LAKE FOREST – Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player the Bears should be looking to add. A former first-round pick in need of a second chance after flaming out with his first team. Low risk, high reward. On Wednesday, the Bears claimed the former Las Vegas Raiders...
Bears depth chart projection ahead of roster cuts
We’re one day away from the Bears final cuts, which will bring their roster down to 53 players. You’ve seen the projections of who will stay, and who will go. Now let’s take that one step further and project where each of those guys will slot into the depth chart when the Bears start practicing for Week 1 and the San Francisco 49ers. Starters are bolded. Second-stringers follow, with third-stringers after that, etc.
Bears practice squad tracker: Latest rumored additions to roster
The 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears is set in stone. The team cut 23 players yesterday to make the NFL roster limit. On Wednesday at noon, the Bears can start officially signing members to their 16-man practice squad. The Bears downsized multiple positions they will likely carry on the practice squad, like quarterback, running back, tight end and fullback.
Which team has the longest NFL playoff drought?
The chase for the Lombardi Trophy is about to begin. However, before any team can get too carried away about Super Bowl aspirations, it needs to make the playoffs first. It has never been easier to make the NFL postseason. With an additional wild card team added for each conference in 2020, 14 of the 32 NFL squads get to play in the playoffs.
Bears, Fields lead in NFC in record and more in preseason
It's a great start to the (pre)season for the Chicago Bears. The team led the NFC in record, going undefeated in their three-game slate. Also, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, the Bears led the conference in passing touchdowns and Justin Fields led in passer rating with a 133.1 rating.
Sanborn made Bears with hard work, help from Roquan and Morrow
LAKE FOREST – Following the Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn didn’t know how he’d handle the nerve-wracking 48 hours that were to come. The purgatory between what could be his last game in a Bears uniform and cut-down day. Tuesday...
Latest NFL trade news, deals and rumors from around the league
NFL GMs are busy this week as the number of days until the 2022 regular season enters single digits. While teams downshift from 80 to 53 players this week, the cuts are only part of the never-ending process that is NFL roster construction. Players exit, new players enter. Some of...
Turning point? Getsy only sees process for Fields, offense
LAKE FOREST – Justin Fields referred to the Bears' offensive performance in their 21-20 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns as a "turning point" for the offense. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't see it that way. "Um a turning point? I mean, I don't know about that," Getsy said...
Jaquan Brisker: 'I’ll be 120%' by Week 1
On a day when the Bears made six waiver claims, including 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood, their biggest addition came from someone coming out of the trainers room. After missing the past several weeks with a thumb injury, Jaquan Brisker returned to practice on Wednesday. The rookie safety was...
