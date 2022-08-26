It was always going to be hard for the Canucks to re-sign J.T. Miller, but it appears to have just gotten even harder. After months of trade rumours and a reported trade offer from the New York Rangers prior to the 2022 Trade Deadline that the Canucks declined; along with president Jim Rutherford saying on the record that the Canucks would “have a pretty good idea of where they’re at” with Miller — whether that be to re-sign him or move him — by the time the draft rolls around, nothing has happened.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO