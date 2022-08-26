Read full article on original website
Related
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
33 Women With Well-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs Are Revealing What They Do For A Living, And This Is Important If You're Thinking Of Changing Careers
"Eventually, I got sick of being constantly stressed out with no money, so I decided to abandon my doctoral program and find a career where my research and problem-solving skills would be well remunerated...now I’m five years into a comfortable career that pays six figures."
As heat wave grips the West, millions in California are urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees to conserve electricity today
An intense heat wave will blanket much of the West this week, prompting officials in California to urge residents to slash their energy consumption for the second day in a row to avoid straining the electrical grid.
Repairs have begun at a Jackson, Mississippi, water treatment plant, but residents are still without clean water
As a water crisis persists in Jackson, Mississippi, where brown water or nothing at all is coming out of residents' faucets, authorities are scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued with issues from decades of deferred maintenance back online.
Comments / 0