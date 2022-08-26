Read full article on original website
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
33 Women With Well-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs Are Revealing What They Do For A Living, And This Is Important If You're Thinking Of Changing Careers
"Eventually, I got sick of being constantly stressed out with no money, so I decided to abandon my doctoral program and find a career where my research and problem-solving skills would be well remunerated...now I’m five years into a comfortable career that pays six figures."
Repairs have begun at a Jackson, Mississippi, water treatment plant, but residents are still without clean water
As a water crisis persists in Jackson, Mississippi, where brown water or nothing at all is coming out of residents' faucets, authorities are scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued with issues from decades of deferred maintenance back online.
