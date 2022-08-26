Fatal Vehicle Crash involving a Juvenile

On Sunday, 08/21/2022, at 2:26 p.m., Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Sand Creek Division, were dispatched to the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Bellamy Street regarding a two-car crash with a possible fatality. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the wreck and confirmed it involved a fatality. Due to the nature of the collision, the Major Crash Team was contacted and responded to assume the investigation.

Once the Major Crash team arrived, it was determined that the driver of a Hyundai Sonata failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered the intersection at Astrozon Boulevard. The Sonata entered the intersection and was struck by a Toyota Rav 4 traveling east on Astrozon Boulevard. The impact of the two vehicles caused the Sonata to roll over. The crash resulted in the front seat passenger of the Sonata being partially ejected from the car. The front seat passenger a 14-year-old from Colorado Springs died at the scene. The investigation determined that the Sonata was a stolen vehicle driven by a 15-year-old juvenile male, from Colorado Springs. The driver, and the rear seat passenger, a 14-year-old juvenile from Colorado Springs, were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.

After the investigation, the juvenile male driver of the Sonata was charged and held on charges of Vehicular Homicide. The Colorado Springs Police Department will not identify the juveniles due to their age. The crash is the 30th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 30 fatal traffic crashes.