Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield

Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
KYTV

Moms and Money: Learn to Skate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A familiar name is hung on the walls of the Jordan Valley Ice Park, Gracie Gold. Gold, an Olympic Bronze medalist and two-time National Champion, got her start at the rink in downtown Springfield. For kids who may have similar Olympic dreams, they have to start...
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
On Your Side: What to buy in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall into savings. Here’s what to buy this month. New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. Try not to be picky because of supply shortages. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock. Save even more and buy an older model.
World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
Motorcyclist dies in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Police have not released the victim’s name. Medical crews also transported someone in...
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility floodwall project

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to build a nine-foot-high, permanent flood protection wall around the perimeter of the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant. Since 2011, this facility has been threatened by floodwaters during multiple flooding events, which have resulted in historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. In 2017, the city invested in a portable temporary flood protection system to extend the facility’s height by approximately five additional feet.
