sgfcitizen.org
Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield
Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
KYTV
Flu, cold season expected to have higher case count; children play area businesses prepare in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Greene County Health Department says that we predict our flu and cold season by looking at European case counts. Europe had a high flu count season. Places catering to kids keep that in mind as we head into the cooler months. That includes Imaginasium...
KYTV
Moms and Money: Learn to Skate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A familiar name is hung on the walls of the Jordan Valley Ice Park, Gracie Gold. Gold, an Olympic Bronze medalist and two-time National Champion, got her start at the rink in downtown Springfield. For kids who may have similar Olympic dreams, they have to start...
sgfcitizen.org
Church serving homeless asks for $650K for outdoor bathrooms, medical care and more￼
After withdrawing its $4 million request for federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds from the city of Springfield a few weeks ago, The Connecting Grounds submitted a second request last week for six smaller projects. The Connecting Grounds Church has been serving the Ozarks’ unsheltered community since 2018. In...
VIDEO: Vultures in Galloway neighborhood; residents urged to take precautions
An area of Springfield's Galloway neighborhood is seeing an influx of visitors of the avian variety, and at least one apartment complex is asking residents to take precautions in order to control the problem.
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
933kwto.com
Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
KYTV
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
KYTV
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
KYTV
On Your Side: What to buy in September
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall into savings. Here’s what to buy this month. New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. Try not to be picky because of supply shortages. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock. Save even more and buy an older model.
bransontrilakesnews.com
World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
KYTV
Motorcyclist dies in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Police have not released the victim’s name. Medical crews also transported someone in...
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
Downtown Springfield shooting injures one person Sunday morning
Springfield Police responded to two calls about shots being fired over the weekend. in downtown Springfield. One person was hurt and no arrests have been made.
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility floodwall project
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to build a nine-foot-high, permanent flood protection wall around the perimeter of the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant. Since 2011, this facility has been threatened by floodwaters during multiple flooding events, which have resulted in historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. In 2017, the city invested in a portable temporary flood protection system to extend the facility’s height by approximately five additional feet.
