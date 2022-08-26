ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo arrested man for robbery, battery in Atascadero early Friday morning

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 9 days ago
ATASCADERO, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo man was arrested after attacking and injuring a victim before stealing his belongings in Atascadero early Friday morning, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The police department was notified by Twin Cities Community Hospital around 1:20 a.m. on Friday that one of their patients with substantial injuries said that he had been assaulted in Atascadero, according to Commander Jason Carr.

When officers arrived at the hospital, the victim was able to give them a statement, saying that an unknown suspect approached him and struck him with an unknown object while he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park. The attack caused great bodily harm, Carr said.

The victim also reported that the suspect stole his cell phone and other personal items before fleeing the scene.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect, and officers noted that the description matched that of a 31-year-old San Luis Obispo resident whom they had contacted earlier, according to Carr.

Investigators discovered that the man was staying at a residence on the 5300 block of El Camino Real and were able to contact him as he was driving away from the home.

During a search of the car, officers found the stolen cell phone, and after searching the residence where he was staying, they located additional items that belonged to the victim.

Investigators determined that the San Luis Obispo man stole the items by using force, which caused great bodily injury.

He was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Rodriguez at 805-461-5051.

The post San Luis Obispo arrested man for robbery, battery in Atascadero early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

