CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery. The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death at some point that night.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO