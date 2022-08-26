ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

cbs4indy.com

IMPD searches for suspect following assault of 74-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect accused of assaulting a 74-year-old woman on the city’s north side. On Tuesday, just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of N. Washington Blvd. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman....
FISHERS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Rushville man

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 91-year-old man missing from Rushville. Indiana State Police said William Farley was last seen at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with an Indiana license plate that reads “C711DG.”. Farley is described as...
RUSHVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. — Authorities are asking for information after a person was found dead in a field near a motel in Whiteland. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
WHITELAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area of W. 34th Street and High School Road around 4 p.m. Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Monroe County arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of an Indiana University student earlier this month, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. On the morning of August 17, deputies were called to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence of between three and 16 years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Richmond Officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department is providing an update on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. On Wednesday, the department said despite the best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable. On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support.
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Man shot at officers during welfare check

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot at officers who responded to a welfare check. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Ryan Ridner said officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to his home because his mother was afraid for his mental wellbeing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

