IMPD searches for suspect following assault of 74-year-old woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect accused of assaulting a 74-year-old woman on the city’s north side. On Tuesday, just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of N. Washington Blvd. Officers...
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman....
Connersville man found shot to death in cemetery; police seeking public’s help
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery. The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death at some point that night.
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Rushville man
RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 91-year-old man missing from Rushville. Indiana State Police said William Farley was last seen at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with an Indiana license plate that reads “C711DG.”. Farley is described as...
Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. — Authorities are asking for information after a person was found dead in a field near a motel in Whiteland. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area of W. 34th Street and High School Road around 4 p.m. Monday.
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center...
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
IMPD seeks assistance in assault investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible. Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a...
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Monroe County arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of an Indiana University student earlier this month, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. On the morning of August 17, deputies were called to...
Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman
INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence of between three and 16 years.
Indiana State Police asking for help investigating deadly Connersville shooting
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is asking for help investigating a recent shooting. The Pendleton Post has been investigating after Thomas Combs was found dead in Dale Cemetery with a gunshot wound to the head. The Fayette County Coroner has determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked...
Richmond Officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department is providing an update on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. On Wednesday, the department said despite the best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable. On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support.
Court docs: Man shot at officers during welfare check
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot at officers who responded to a welfare check. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Ryan Ridner said officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to his home because his mother was afraid for his mental wellbeing.
IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
