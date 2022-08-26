Read full article on original website
Rick Mattila
4d ago
Vos get your special interest CK book out and write working Wisconsinites a CK for the hundreds of thousands of dollars waisted
Reply
3
Jean Arispe
5d ago
WOW 😳 didn't see that coming 😂🤣.. lmao... So I wonder how much Wis residents paid for This, WITCH HUNT...
Reply(1)
3
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning ballots: judge
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, a federal judge said Wednesday, citing a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued his order ahead of the November election...
Robin Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud.Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to look into the results of the 2020 election, submitted to mayors and other officials across the state. Vos, the state's most powerful Republican, fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly winning a primary election against a Donald Trump-backed political newcomer.Vos also withdrew subpoenas issued to the Wisconsin Elections...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose prevention; fentanyl test strips part of effort
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin is tapping into new tools to fight overdose deaths. The Milwaukee Fire Department gives out what they call "Hope Kits," but new to the kits in the past six months are fentanyl testing strips. They are legal in the state and can help prevent an overdose. "My...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
UPMATTERS
Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Wisconsin Hole-in-the-Wall Named One of America’s Best For BBQ
Wisconsin isn't exactly known as a hot spot for delicious barbecue but that may have to change. I saw this entry for a Wisconsin restaurant on LoveFood's list of Your State's Very Best Barbecue Restaurant Revealed shared by MSN. After taking a look at a couple of pics of the...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Comments / 7